Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty guide - How to sell unwanted gear and items in-game?

Team Ninja's latest souls-like action role-playing game, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, differs in key areas from the developers' previous titles. Featuring a massively overhauled combat system that is more akin to FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, there's less emphasis on loot-grinding and min-maxing.

Despite these differences, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty still features some key elements of Team Ninja's Nioh series, such as showering players with loot upon defeating enemies or completing missions. As you go through the game's many chapters and optional missions, you will amass a wealth of weapons, armor pieces, and accessories of different rarities.

While some loot is necessary to upgrade your desired weapons or optimize your build with higher-tier items, most will serve no purpose. Fortunately, you can sell unnecessary gear and items cluttering your inventory.

How to sell unwanted gear and items in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

You can sell unnecessary gear and items at the Blacksmith at Mt. Tianzhushan or by interacting with the Battle Flags in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Selling unnecessary items and loot is a great way to earn "copper," which is the currency required to upgrade your equipment and purchase different consumables.

You can sell unnecessary equipment from your inventory at the Blacksmith (Image via Koei Tecmo)

You can also earn copper by completing quests, but selling your loot is an easy way to farm extra currency. While you can sell items from your inventory by simply interacting with a Battle Flag and selecting "Supplies" from the menu, it is recommended to sell your items at the Blacksmith in Mt. Tianzhushan, where you also get the option to "Salvage" unnecessary loot.

Salvaging items yields rare resources that are otherwise obtainable. You can also obtain the resources necessary to upgrade your weapons and armor by salvaging unnecessary items from your inventory. You unlock the ability to travel to Mt. Tianzhushan after completing the mission - The Demon Fort of the Yellow Haven.

It goes without saying that you should always check the items in your inventory before selling them, as there is always a chance that you might have picked up a higher-tier weapon or armor piece. After completing a mission or side-mission, you are usually awarded high-level armor pieces and weapons you might want to use in your build.

As such, checking your inventory before visiting the Blacksmith is recommended. It should be noted that if you do end up selling or salvaging a piece of loot (weapon, armor piece, or accessory), you can always redo a mission to get it back in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

