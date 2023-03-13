Team Ninja's action role-playing games are notorious for their difficulty and steep learning curve. Their most recent soulslike action role-playing game, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, is no different.

Much like Team Ninja's previous soulslike titles such as Nioh, Nioh 2, and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features an incredibly difficult enemy and boss encounters alongside a robust and engaging combat system.

Enemy encounters and boss fights in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty are even more challenging due to the limited amount of healing flasks one can carry. While you can increase the number of healing flasks as you progress through the story, the game doles out these upgrades very slowly. This leaves you with limited healing flasks, especially during early-game missions.

However, an effective alternative healing method to replenish your health is "Dragon's Cure Powder." It can be found early in the game and is easily farmable. It is stored in your inventory to help you during hectic enemy encounters or boss fights.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily farm Dragon's Cure Powder in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

How to easily obtain and farm Dragon's Cure Powder in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Dragon's Cure Powder is like the "Lifegems" in FromSoftware's Dark Souls 2, with these healing items gradually restoring your lost hp, instead of instantly replenishing a certain amount of health. Like Lifegems or even Blood Echoes from Bloodborne, you can farm and collect Dragon's Cure Powder to use as secondary healing items in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

You can only carry 10 Dragon's Cure Powder with you at any time; any extra you collect goes to your storage. You get your first Dragon's Cure Powder in the side mission Shadow of the Sacred Mountain, unlocked right after completing the main story quest, Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch.

The Shadow of the Sacred Mountain is one of the best missions in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, where you can endlessly farm Dragon's Cure Powder. Here's how to do so:

Head to the nearest Battle Flag and select travel. Choose The Shadow of the Sacred Mountain side mission within "Part 3".

Within the side mission, head to your right and climb the rock formation to get the Dragon's Cure Powder.

Once you grab the Dragon's Cure Powder, head back to the mission's Battle Flag and once again travel back to the same side mission and grab the Dragon's Cure Powder again.

You can repeat this process indefinitely to collect as much Dragon's Cure Powder as you want.

This method usually takes around 30-40 seconds for a single Dragon's Cure Powder. Thus, in half an hour, you can potentially get 25-30 Dragon's Cure Powder, depending on how fast you load into the mission.

While loading is almost instantaneous on current-generation consoles and PCs with SSDs, it takes a little longer on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One due to the consoles booting the game off a mechanical hard drive.

Still, even on the PS4 base, we collected almost 20 Dragon's Cure Powders within less than an hour of farming, enough to be used as a reserve for difficult early-game boss encounters in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

