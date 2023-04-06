MLB The Show 23 guide: Fastest way to grind XP in the game

MLB The Show 23 is shaping up to be a truly definitive baseball experience, allowing players to obtain unique pieces of gear, equipment, perks, and several other interesting rewards. As is the case with most sports games, MLB The Show 23 grants you experience points (XP) which are required to level up and receive the aforementioned rewards.

While it may seem overwhelming for newcomers to determine the best way to accumulate XP in the game, there are a few potent methods to earn it as fast as possible. One of the best techniques to do so is by partaking in the Road to the Show (RTTS) mode and accomplishing Program Tasks.

Quickly obtaining XP in MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show 23 comprises a variety of exciting game modes for you to engage with, such as Diamond Dynasty, Road to the Show (RTTS), Franchise, Storylines mode, and many others. However, if you wish to grind XP in MLB The Show 23 as quickly as possible, then it's highly recommended that you complete the Program Tasks.

These Program Tasks can be compared to the popular Battle Pass system in free-to-play multiplayer games like Apex Legends wherein accumulating a certain amount of experience progresses you to a higher numbered tier that gives you better rewards. Program Tasks, as the name suggests, are certain activities that you'll need to complete to receive a fixed amount of XP.

Complete Program Tasks to achieve XP and claim better rewards (Image via San Diego Studio)

You can track these tasks and check the rewards associated with each of them. To do so, you must start Road to the Show mode. After the cutscenes end, you must look for the player icon on the top left of your screen. Selecting this opens up your ballplayer menu that displays all your stats and attributes.

You must then scroll down until you reach the See Tasks and Rewards tab on the right side. From there, you can track all of the available tasks and the rewards and then proceed to complete them. Furthermore, you can consider changing the Presentation mode to Fast Play, which cancels some of the time-consuming animations and speeds up the general gameplay.

Other ways to accumulate XP

If you don’t mind competing against other players, you can dive right into the game’s Diamond Dynasty mode, which comprises other modes within it like Battle Royale, Events, Conquest, Moments, Showdown, and more.

Completing certain events and online matches rewards you with a robust amount of XP, thereby offering a varied experience by eliminating the monotonous nature of the single-player grind. Furthermore, playing with fans around the globe can improve your skills in the game, so it's definitely a potent way to grind for XP.

Apart from the above methods, you can tweak certain settings in MLB The Show 23 to ease the XP farming and conserve some time while doing so. You can dial the game's difficulty down to Beginner or Amateur to increase your odds of scoring runs and winning matches easily.

Additionally, you'll be able to complete Program Tasks much faster and obtain the desired rewards from the battle pass to improve your ballplayer. As such, MLB The Show 23 is set to receive a major update that will introduce changes to two-way players, improved animations, and more.

