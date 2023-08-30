"First round leader Masters 2024" - Fans react to Angel Cabrera's return to the golf course after release from jail

Former Masters champion Angel Cabrera was released on parole earlier this month after serving 30 months in jail. He was accused of domestic violence against his girlfriend.

The golfer was recently spotted on a golf course, giving hope to his people that he will return to compete in professional events soon. On its X account, Handicap 54 posted a clip of the former professional golfer, in which Cabrera was hitting a few shots.

The video was reshared by the NUCLR Golf with the following caption:

"After being released from jail, Masters Champion Angel Cabrera has returned to the golf course, per @handicap_54."

Fans jumped into the comments section to say Cabrera would be the Masters first-round leader in 2024. One user wrote:

"First round leader Masters 2024."

"2024 masters champion," wrote another fan.

"Can confirm that’s him. He pounds the ball. Just listen," a fan commented.

It is important to note that despite serving 30 months in prison Angel Cabrera is eligible to compete in the Masters as a past champion. Moreover, the tournament officials have still not decided to ban him or welcome him back as per customs.

"He wants to continue his golf career"- Angel Cabrera's coach hints at the golfer's return to the golf course

After being freed from prison, Cabrera is eager to resume his golfing career. Although the golfer avoided the media after his release, his former swing instructor Charlie Epps told the Sydney Morning Herald that the former Masters champion is eager to play in events.

Epps stated:

“It’s been a rough go. He was in prison in Brazil and then Argentina. He’s weathered the storm and it’s taught him a couple of very important lessons. He’s admitted that.

“He’ll probably get out some time in the summer and he’s already at a halfway house. He wants to continue his golf career, the good Lord willing. I always welcome him. We’re just waiting for him to come home," he added.

Angel Cabrera began competing professionally in 1989 and has already won 53 competitions. He won three PGA Tour competitions and rose to the ninth position in the Official World Golf Rankings. The Masters in 2009 and The Open Championship in 2007 were his other two Major victories.

Angel Cabrera was convicted of assaulting two of his ex-girlfriends. However, the real trouble of his life started in 2016 when his ex-wife Silva Rivadero filed a complaint against the golfer for verbal abuse and physical threats.

A few years later, he was investigated by the local police after two of his ex-girlfriends also accused him of domestic violence.

Cabrera was denied permission to leave the country without informing the police. However, the golfer did not follow the order and travelled to Akron for a tournament and was later apprehended by Brazilian Federal agents. In November 2022, he was found guilty of domestic violence and given a two-year, four-month sentence.