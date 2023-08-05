What led to Angel Cabrera's imprisonment? Real reason behind former US Open and Masters champion's jailtime explored

Angel Cabrera was eventually released from prison after serving a 30-month sentence for domestic abuse. Two of his ex-girlfriends accused the Argentine golfer of "gender violence and verbal threats."

His legal problems apparently began in 2016 when his ex-wife Silva Rivadero accused him of physical violence and verbal threats. Later, two of his ex-girlfriends accused him of domestic abuse, and with all three of them against him, Cabrera was investigated by the local authorities.

A case was filed against him in 2020, and he was denied to leave the country without permission. Nonetheless, the golfer travelled to Akron for the Senior Players Championship without contacting the authorities, and a Red notice was filed against him, alerting police around the world.

He was apprehended by Brazilian federal agents in January 2021 and extradited to Argentina a few months later. Throughout the trial, he maintained his innocence, but he was eventually convicted guilty of domestic abuse against Torres Mana, his ex-girlfriend.

Angel spent 18 months in Carcel De Bouwer and was sentenced to two years and four months in prison in November 2022 after being found guilty of additional assault charges against his other girlfriend Micaela Escudero.

However, his good behaviour convinced his ex-girlfriends to allow him to release on parole. Cabrera was finally released on Friday, August 4.

He's ready to start a new life but did not hold a press conference. However, he released a statement by his longtime manager Manuel Tagle to Golf Digest.

"I just want to go home, be with my family, and start a new phase of my life," the statement read.

Who is Angel Cabrera?

Angel Cabrera is a professional golfer from Argentina. He was born on September 12, 1969, in Cordoba. His father was a handyman while his mother worked as a maid. After his parents split ways when he was three, Cabrera was raised by his paternal grandmother.

Cabrera started golfing at a very young age. When he was 10, he became a caddy and learnt to play golf against another caddie for money.

He turned professional in 1989 at the age of 20. However, his initial attempt to qualify for the European Tour failed. But Cabrera never gave up on his dreams and continued to enhance his skills. He finally qualified for the European Tour in 1996.

His first victory on the European Tour was observed in 2001 at the Argentine Open. He then won the 2005 BMW Championship.

Angel Cabrera has been blessed with one of the most successful golfing careers. He has won 53 professional events including two majors. The Argentine reached the No. 9 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Cabrera has won three PGA Tour events and five European Tour events. Most of the victories were recorded in other local tournaments. He had won the Masters in 2009 and the US Open in 2007.