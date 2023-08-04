Former Masters Champion held guilty on domestic assault charges to be released from jail after 30 months behind bars

Former Argentine golfer and Masters champion Angel Cabrera will be released on Friday after spending 30 months in prison. Cabrera served a sentence for domestic violence in a prison in his native country.

The 2009 Masters champion was arrested in 2021 for leaving Argentina in the midst of a criminal investigation against him on charges of Domestic Violence, Assault, and Illegal Intimidation. Specifically, he travelled to the senior PLAYERS Championship in Akron, Ohio, without permission.

Argentine authorities issued a Red Alert to Interpol. This was activated when Cabrera returned to South America. He was taken into custody in Rio de Janeiro.

He remained in Brazilian jails from January until June 2021, when his extradition to his home country became effective. The delay was subject to restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

One month later (July 2021), Angel Cabrera was sentenced to two years in prison. The sentence was served in a facility set aside for prisoners convicted of crimes related to domestic abuse.

The trial had begun in 2020 and investigated events dating back to 2016. According to Golf Digest, the former Masters champion allegedly committed wrongful acts against three women.

Cabrera spoke about this moment with the press. According to Golf Digest, this was part of what he said.

"I just want to go home, be with my family, and start a new phase of my life."

Who is former Masters champion Angel Cabrera? His golf career explored

Angel Cabrera, 53, had a successful career in golf. He started caddying at Cordoba Country Club at the age of 10 and learned by playing against other caddies. He had his first set of clubs at age 16, a gift from one of the club members.

Cabrera progressed in his game until he turned professional in 1989 and his first professional victory came in 1991. In 1995, he became a member of the European Tour (now DP World Tour) and in 2007, of the PGA Tour.

Angel Cabrera, 2007 U.S. Open Championship - Final Round (Image via Getty).

In his career, he achieved 53 professional victories, five of them in the European Tour and three in the PGA Tour. Two of these were majors, the US Open in 2007 and the Masters Tournament in 2009.

He was called to represent Argentina in nine World Cups. His best result was finishing runner-up in the 2000 edition. He and his teammate, Eduardo Romero, lost in the final against the American pair of David Duval and Tiger Woods.