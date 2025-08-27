FM Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

The LPGA Tour is in Massachusetts for the 2025 FM Championship, which will be played from Thursday, August 28, to Sunday, August 31, at the TPC Boston in Norton. The event will feature 144 players competing over the 72 holes for a whopping $4.1 million.

Ad

The FM Championship will feature the top names such as Jeeno Thitikul, Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee, and Lottie Woad in action. As per OddsChecker, Thitikul is the tournament favorite this week at +1000.

Thitikul has had a decent season so far and has been consistently putting up top-10 finishes. Besides, she also won the Mizuho Americas Open and reclaimed the World No. 1 spot in the Rolex Golf World Rankings.

Nelly Korda, who was dethroned from the top spot, is also among the favorites at TPC Boston. The two-time major champion hasn't won a title this season, but fans know one can never underestimate her.

Ad

Trending

Speaking of others, Lee, Woad, and Rio Takeda are among the other players expected to do well at the FM Championship.

FM Championship 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the FM Championship 2025 (As per Oddschecker):

Jeeno Thitikul +1000

Nelly Korda +1200

Minjee Lee +1200

Lottie Woad +2000

Rio Takeda +2000

Miyuu Yamashita +2000

Akie Iwai +2000

Mao Saigo +2200

Haeran Ryu +2200

Megan Khang +2200

Ariya Jutanugarn +3000

Somi Lee +3000

Hye Jin Choi +3300

Celine Boutier +3500

Brooke Henderson +3500

Sei Young Kim +3500

Linn Grant +4000

Lauren Coughlin +4500

Jin Young Ko +4500

Andrea Lee +4500

Chisato Iwai +4500

Angel Yin +5000

Esther Henseleit +5000

A Lim Kim +5500

Ayaka Furue +5500

Jennifer Kupcho +6000

Nasa Hataoka +6000

Jin Hee Im +6600

Gaby Lopez +7000

Rose Zhang +7500

Grace Kim +8000

Leona Maguire +8000

Lexi Thompson +8000

Patty Tavatanakit +8000

Ingrid Lindblad +9000

Stephanie Kyriacou +10000

Minami Katsu +10000

Alexa Pano +10000

Sarah Schmelzel +12500

Ina Yoon +12500

Yealimi Noh +12500

Nanna Koerstz Madsen +12500

Mi Hyang Lee +12500

Carlota Ciganda +12500

Manon De Roey +12500

Megha Ganne +12500

Jenny Shin +15000

Lindy Duncan +15000

Chanettee Wannasaen +15000

Pajaree Anannarukarn +17500

Madelene Sagstrom +17500

Auston Kim +17500

Allisen Corpuz +20000

Robyn Choi +20000

Gabriela Ruffels +20000

Na Rin An +22500

Hannah Green +22500

Yuri Yoshida +22500

Ruixin Liu +25000

Perrine Delacour +25000

Julia Lopez Ramirez +25000

Benedetta Moresco +25000

Lucy Li +27500

Jenny Bae +27500

Cassie Porter +27500

Ashleigh Buhai +30000

Aditi Ashok +30000

Amy Yang +30000

Emily Pedersen +30000

Celine Borge +30000

Jeongeun Lee5 +30000

Peiyun Chien +30000

Wei Ling Hsu +35000

Maja Stark +35000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More