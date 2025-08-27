FM Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

The LPGA Tour is in Massachusetts for the 2025 FM Championship, which will be played from Thursday, August 28, to Sunday, August 31, at the TPC Boston in Norton. The event will feature 144 players competing over the 72 holes for a whopping $4.1 million.
The FM Championship will feature the top names such as Jeeno Thitikul, Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee, and Lottie Woad in action. As per OddsChecker, Thitikul is the tournament favorite this week at +1000.
Thitikul has had a decent season so far and has been consistently putting up top-10 finishes. Besides, she also won the Mizuho Americas Open and reclaimed the World No. 1 spot in the Rolex Golf World Rankings.
Nelly Korda, who was dethroned from the top spot, is also among the favorites at TPC Boston. The two-time major champion hasn't won a title this season, but fans know one can never underestimate her.
Speaking of others, Lee, Woad, and Rio Takeda are among the other players expected to do well at the FM Championship.
FM Championship 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the FM Championship 2025 (As per Oddschecker):
- Jeeno Thitikul +1000
- Nelly Korda +1200
- Minjee Lee +1200
- Lottie Woad +2000
- Rio Takeda +2000
- Miyuu Yamashita +2000
- Akie Iwai +2000
- Mao Saigo +2200
- Haeran Ryu +2200
- Megan Khang +2200
- Ariya Jutanugarn +3000
- Somi Lee +3000
- Hye Jin Choi +3300
- Celine Boutier +3500
- Brooke Henderson +3500
- Sei Young Kim +3500
- Linn Grant +4000
- Lauren Coughlin +4500
- Jin Young Ko +4500
- Andrea Lee +4500
- Chisato Iwai +4500
- Angel Yin +5000
- Esther Henseleit +5000
- A Lim Kim +5500
- Ayaka Furue +5500
- Jennifer Kupcho +6000
- Nasa Hataoka +6000
- Jin Hee Im +6600
- Gaby Lopez +7000
- Rose Zhang +7500
- Grace Kim +8000
- Leona Maguire +8000
- Lexi Thompson +8000
- Patty Tavatanakit +8000
- Ingrid Lindblad +9000
- Stephanie Kyriacou +10000
- Minami Katsu +10000
- Alexa Pano +10000
- Sarah Schmelzel +12500
- Ina Yoon +12500
- Yealimi Noh +12500
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen +12500
- Mi Hyang Lee +12500
- Carlota Ciganda +12500
- Manon De Roey +12500
- Megha Ganne +12500
- Jenny Shin +15000
- Lindy Duncan +15000
- Chanettee Wannasaen +15000
- Pajaree Anannarukarn +17500
- Madelene Sagstrom +17500
- Auston Kim +17500
- Allisen Corpuz +20000
- Robyn Choi +20000
- Gabriela Ruffels +20000
- Na Rin An +22500
- Hannah Green +22500
- Yuri Yoshida +22500
- Ruixin Liu +25000
- Perrine Delacour +25000
- Julia Lopez Ramirez +25000
- Benedetta Moresco +25000
- Lucy Li +27500
- Jenny Bae +27500
- Cassie Porter +27500
- Ashleigh Buhai +30000
- Aditi Ashok +30000
- Amy Yang +30000
- Emily Pedersen +30000
- Celine Borge +30000
- Jeongeun Lee5 +30000
- Peiyun Chien +30000
- Wei Ling Hsu +35000
- Maja Stark +35000