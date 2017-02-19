Former Asian Tour players, Himmat Rai and Khalin Joshi confident of their chances in the final round of the Golconda Masters

The duo will go head to head in the final pairing of the day.

by Sameer Bahl Interview 19 Feb 2017, 09:20 IST

Himmat Rai in Position A to win his first title on his come back to the PGTI

Q. How was the round today and where’s your game at?

A. I felt good today, apart from a couple of blips I felt I lef a few birdies out there. But that’s golf for you, you have to maintain perspective and try to do your best out there and keep fighting

Q. You made several great escapes during the last two days. Highlighted by your incredible par save on 17 yesterday and another one today on 8, how much of support is your game giving you this week?

A. My game overall is great and feel extremely confident with where my skill is at. I made a few changes in the off-season and they’re working well so far. I haven’t enjoed much competition time so I’m liking the feeling of competing this week. Tryig to perfrom under pressure

Q. Talk a litte bit about your game plan for the final round.

A. I want to keep it the same, try and hit fairways and greens. I’ll try and put myself in position to shoot a good score and try and win it.

Q. The Course setting this week is surreal. What’s your views on the event that PGTI has put together on such a historic course?

A. It’s amazing, I haven’t played anything like this in the world. There’s so much heritage and 400-500 years of legacy around here. Very surprised that there is a golf course in the Golconda fort complex, it’s one of the best courses in India and one of the few stadium courses in the world.

Coming out of a heavy monsoon, the course is in good condition. It’s the same conditions and wind for everyone, so no excuses. It’s a very enjoyable event and one of the premier events of the year that everyone looks forward to playing and coming back to.

Khalin Joshi feeling optimistic heading into the final round despite putting woes

Q. How did you feel out there today and how satsfed are you with your performance leading into the final round?

A. I didn’t feel comfortable. I’m tied for the lead and I’ve been struggling on the greens the last few days. I need to work on dropping more putts and my speed is not on point right now so I hope I can get it together tomorrow. I’m looking forward to tomorrow, it’s gonna be an exciting challenge with a lot of guys bunched up together. Himmat, ABbhijit and Mukesh are winners in the past but I’m looking forward to it.

Q. You didn’t have your best stuff today but you’re still tied for the lead. How confident are you of your chances in the final round?

A. I’m not playing anywhere near my best but I’m still tied for the lead. My ball striking was fine but my putting needs to get up to speed. Tomorrow will be a great final round and I’m looking forward to going low tomorrow.

I made two bogeys, had two putts for eagles within 10 feet but couldn’t get them to go and 3 putted another par – 4 on the back nine. I turned at 1 under and to make no birdies on the back nine wasn’t very satisfying.

But the important thing to remember is I’m tied for the lead and will go for it in the final round.

