Tour Insider: The most decorated player on Indian soil, Mukesh Kumar opens up about his early season form, performance this week and targets for the season

Mukesh Kumar enters the final round of the Golconda Masters sitting at -7 in a tie for third

by Sameer Bahl Interview 18 Feb 2017, 23:23 IST

Mukesh Kumar won the Asian tour event of the Panasonic Open to earn a full card for the 2017 season

Q. Hi Mukesh, First off, Talk about your targets for the season with you having an Asian tour exemption.

A. My aim for this season is to play more on the Asian tour. I didn’t play in Noida last week and it felt odd for me. Honestly, this is the first time I have committed to playing more abroad and I want use my exemption for the year as best as I can.

Q. How hs your experience been so far this week. We know, you haven’t played in India since the turn of the year. How does it feel?

A. See, I have loads of experience in 32 years of playing golf so it’s not that I lack any experience. The only weakness is in my game, if there is any, my putting has been off for a while. Even this week, my putting has been off, I could have been easily -15 instead of -7 where I sit now. I am making mitakes in reading my lines and even my putting stroke is not feeling good right now. It’s my putting that I need to improve to see better results with my game all around.

Q. This course is unlike any other and very beautiful. How do you feel playing here?

A. Honestly, this golf course is mind blowing. It’s very nice, a little short but it requires you to position the ball well off the tee. The greens are fast and amazing, I have played many courses all over the world in my time but these greens are world class barring one or two. I’ll even go as far as saying that these greens are better than the ones we played on last week in Malaysia. Those greens were full of spike maks and pitch marks.

Q. The course have several undulations and the wind blows around here as we know.

A. The wind is indeed troublesome as there are a lot of “Out of Bound’s” and “Hazards” close to the fairways. But if it’s not windy here then the course will play very easy and a lot of players can go under par. So, wind is a necesssary element here and the course has been desgned keeping that in mind. With the equipment advances and the players we have now on the Indian tour, this course will be too easy if it’s not windy here.

Q. How about your performance so far?

A. I am not too happy with the way I have putted this week. My back nine during the second round highlights that as between holes 11-18, I hit 7 balls within 10 feet but couldn’t convert a single chance. i even hit three or four shots inside 3-4 feet and even those didn’t go my way, I hit one to a given range and even that didn’t go in, so it’s natural for me to appear unsatisfed. I have not been able to read the greens very well so far but I hope tomorrow is a different story.

Q. What will your strategy be going in to tomorrow’s final round?

A. On every golf course, it is the player vs the course. You have to play the game on your own and you are responsible for your score even if it’s bad due to not reading the greens well. I always play against the course and never look to compete against the field.

I will play my own golf and play the way the course demands. I have allways done this in my 32 years of golf and so far it has worked I think (laughs).

Q. Shed some light on your preparation for the Indian Open as the event is just around the corner now.

A. Preparation is going according to plan for the marquee event of India. This time the host venue is DLF Golf & Country Club. I have not played that course yet but I’ve heard it’s quite a handful. I can say with confidence that had the tournament been at DGC again, an Indian would’ve won for sure with the experience that the Indians have collected of playing there over the years. Indians don’t find many difficulties around there but it’s different for the foreign players.

They play an attacking game with lot of drivers and 3 woods which isn’t required at DGC.

But players have to play good golf at DLF in order to have a chance. With all the money that Pawan Munjal has put in for the development of the Indian tour and the Asian tour, I’m sure the native players will do well and repay the faith shown in them

Even Indians have learnt how to counter difficult courses now and I’m sure they will rise up to the ocassion.

Q. The Indians will be at a small disadvantge to the overseas players in terms of power and distance. How much of a role will luck have for the Indians to do well?

A. Oh yes, luck has to be on our side and only then will have a chance. The DLF players have told me that the championship tees will make it tough but if they decide to make us play from the up tees then lots of players will have a chance otherwise it will be difficult.

Q. Finally, just give us a quick recap of your experiences on the Asain tour early on this season and how much do you intend to play at home?

A. I have played in Myanmar, Bangladesh and then in Malaysia last week. At my age, to play in all these joint-sanctioned events is a big ask. These european players are big hitters and play a completely different type of game. I made the cut in Bangldesh where it was a joint sanctioned event with the Japanese tour. I cannot compete with these European players, these guys play powerful golf with a lot of confidence.

I’ll play limited events in India, maybe around 6-7. I’ll miss the Kalhaar and Pune events because of events on the Japanese tour. I’ll play again at Kolkatta and then in Chittagong, Bangldesh.

My rhythm is getting affected with all the travelling and the adaptation on the greens front. So I’ll have to take care of my game this year to play all over Asia. I’m looking foward to the challenge so let’s hope for the best.

Also Read: What's In the Bag: India's lowest ever ranked amateur and now a professional, Viraj Madappa at the Golconda Masters