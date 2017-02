What's In the Bag: India's lowest ever ranked amateur and now a professional, Viraj Madappa at the Golconda Masters

Viraj shot the low round of 64 for the week so far on Friday during Round 2. He played University golf at Texas A & M in the USA.

by Sameer Bahl Analysis 18 Feb 2017, 19:32 IST

Driver: Titleist 917D3, Loft: 8.5 degrees set at D4 setting (Fade setting) with a 12 gram weight at the back (helps him hit it higher), Shaft: Project X Hazardus X Flex 62 grams with a high kick point.