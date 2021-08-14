Golf: Anirban Lahiri, Shubankar Sharma do well

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, is in action at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, as part of his PGA Tour program.

After a slump on the initial day, Anirban Lahiri recovered well towards the end of the second round to be placed tied-41st.

Anirban Lahiri dropped a double bogey and a bogey on par-three 12th and par-four 13th but fought back with birdies on the 15th and 17th for a day's card of 69 after a first-round 70.

The Indian is now 4-under.

Read: What is birdie, bogey and eagle in golf? Explaining terminologies

Anirban Lahiri hit 12 of the 18 greens and had five birdies against two bogeys and a double bogey.

The Indian’s birdies came on the fourth and fifth, came between 14 and 13 feet, 10th from 10-and-a-half feet, while the 15th was a tap-in and the 17th was sunk from 14 feet.

He dropped shots on 7th and 13th and double-bogeyed the 12th. He did miss a six-footer for birdie on the ninth and a six-footer for par on the 13th but looking at the overall performance, Anirban Lahiri seems to have recovered well.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Anirban Lahiri had an impressive start when he fired a four-under 67 to finish the first round tied-eighth at the Kasumigaseki Country Club. He, however, couldn't capitalize on the start and fizzled out in the next couple of days to fall out of medal contention.

Shubankar makes the cut

Shubhankar Sharma endured a tense stretch of eight holes with four bogeys in the second round before making the cut at the Cazoo Classic. Shubhankar Sharma is tied-34th at the halfway stage.

Also read: Aditi Ashok joins select list of 6 individual Indian athletes to finish 4th at the Olympics

Shubankar Sharma started from the 10th, birdied the 11th and 12th but then bogeyed the 13th, 14th and 17th. At that stage, he was 1-under and yet another bogey on the second made it even par.

However, he finished with three birdies between fourth and seventh to safely move ahead.

Also read: 'I should've stayed closer to the golf course': Aditi Ashok rues the distance she had to travel everyday

Edited by S Chowdhury