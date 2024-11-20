“Gonna tell my kids this is Santa”: John Daly’s hilarious outfit takes Instagram by storm

John Daly is well-known for his charismatic style on and off the golf course. Daly likes wearing bold colors, and he recently shared a reel on Instagram where he was wearing a Santa-themed outfit made by Loudmouth.

Daly shared the reel on his Instagram in collaboration with Loudmouth. In the video, the 58-year-old golfer was wearing red shorts and smashed a few Christmas red balls with his driver. Interestingly, Daly was playing barefoot on the golf course.

"Gonna tell my kids this is Santa," the caption read.

John Daly is associated with Loudmouth, who are known to make bold and unorthodox outfits. The clothing brand also has a special category called Daly Collection, which consists of Daly's outfits from on and off the golf course.

The US-themed pants and shorts are one of the most well-known bottom wear from Daly's Collection. We have seen him wear and rock those pants in various interviews and events.

John Daly is well-known for his unconventional approach to life and game. The two-time major championship winner was called 'Long John' for his ability to get incredible distance off the tee during the early stage of his career. He registered five PGA Tour wins in his career and has made $10,270,681 as official money on the PGA Tour in his career.

The 58-year-old golfer currently competes on the PGA Tour Champions, the senior golf tour where all golfers above 50 years of age compete.

John Daly celebrates Donald Trump's win

John Daly celebrated Donald Trump's victory in the recent United States presidential elections. Trump will become the 47th president of the United States, and Daly celebrated this occasion and said the country needs him.

John Daly celebrates Donald Trump's victory - Source: Imagn

"Our country needs Daddy Trump, and what he did…. [when] he became president, our 45th… What he did for four years was a miracle," Daly said on FoxNews.

"He got us out of a lot of a lot of things. All he wants to do is protect our country. It's like we want to protect our kids and our family. Daddy Trump wants to protect America, and he's going to do it again."

Trump is a huge golf fan and his association with Daly dates back to 1992. Daly revealed an incident recently where Trump said he would be the President of the United States.

"We sat on the back porch for about four hours, and… I'm drinking Jack Daniels and Diet Cokes and he's drinking Diet Cokes, and we talked, and he loves golf. He is passionate about golf, but when he got up, he says, 'One day I'll be the President of the United States, and that was in 1992."

