"Gutsy? More like lucky" - Fans react to Rory McIlroy making the 'last minute' cut at the Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy, a four-time major champion, has always been known for his resilience and grit on the golf course. However, after a dismal start at the Wells Fargo Championship, fans were quick to question his chances of even making the cut.

Nevertheless, he managed to pull off a stunning comeback to make the cut on the last hole of the tournament. But instead of applauding his efforts, many fans took to social media to express their disbelief, claiming that his success was more down to luck than skill.

Wells Fargo Championship - Round One

The Last Minute Miracle for Rory McIlroy

Despite his struggles, Rory McIlroy remained composed and focused. He knew that he needed to produce something special on the last hole of the tournament to make the cut. And that is precisely what he did.

After hitting a majestic drive down the fairway, he followed it up with a stunning approach shot that landed within a few feet of the hole. With the crowd cheering him on, McIlroy calmly sank the putt to secure his place in the weekend's action.

Fans' reaction

While Rory McIlroy's performance was impressive, many fans were not convinced that it was his skill that helped him make the cut. Instead, they claimed that he was lucky to have made it through. Some fans argued that the course was too easy, while others suggested that McIlroy's success was simply down to chance.

One Twitter user wrote:

Another fan commented:

Another tweeter tweeted:

One more fan tweeted:

The Initial Struggle

Rory McIlroy, who has had a mixed season so far, struggled to find his rhythm in the early rounds of the Wells Fargo Championship. He finished the first day with a score of +2, leaving him with a lot of ground to make up.

Unfortunately, things did not get better for the Northern Irishman, as he struggled once again on the second day, finishing with a score of +3. With the cut line at even par, McIlroy was in danger of missing out on the weekend's action.

Wells Fargo Championship - Previews

Final Thoughts

In the end, it's hard to deny that Rory McIlroy's performance at the Wells Fargo Championship was impressive. Making the cut on the last hole is no mean feat, and it's a testament to his character and resilience.

While some fans may have been quick to dismiss his efforts, it's important to remember that luck can only take you so far. To make it as a professional golfer, you need skill, mental toughness, and a never-say-die attitude. McIlroy has all of these qualities in abundance, and that's why he's considered one of the greatest golfers of all time.

Poll : 0 votes