“Had the best time” - Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai shares feelings after attending 'Ryder Cup with grandpa'

The highly anticipated Ryder Cup had President Donald Trump and his granddaughter, Kai, pay a visit to Bethpage Black. After attending the event, Kai certainly had high praise for the experience.In an appreciation post on Instagram, she posted a series of images with her grandfather. The photo dump included everything from pictures of the two in the iconic Air Force One to scenic moments on the grounds at Bethpage Black.Kai Trump's caption was simple yet wholesome. She wrote (via Instagram @kaitrumpgolfer):&quot;Had the best time at the Ryder Cup with Grandpa 🇺🇸&quot;Here's a look at President Donald Trump and Kai Trump's day out in Farmingdale, New York (via Instagram @kaitrumpgolfer): View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe younger and older Trumps touched down at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, after the Ryder Cup's Friday foursomes match. Soon after they left, the four-ball matches began.Kai Trump's latest post on Instagram also showed two of Team USA's stars, Bryson DeChambeau and Ben Griffin, greeting them with smiles and laughter by the grandstands.President Donald Trump watched the Ryder Cup madness unfold from a viewing deck with the PGA of America's CEO Derek Sprague and the golf association's president Don Rea. They were also joined by golfing legends Gary Player and Tom Lehman.Scottie Scheffler reflects on spending time with President Donald TrumpEarlier this month, Scottie Scheffler spent some time hanging out with President Donald Trump. They met each other at a Yankees game on September 11. Prior to the start of the Ryder Cup, the professional golfer had a lot to say about the world leader.The PGA Tour sensation noted that one of the President's best qualities is that he always tries his best to make everyone in his presence feel welcome.Here's a look at what Scottie Scheffler had to say about President Donald Trump's nature (via Golfweek):&quot;He just loves the game of golf. And he's one of those guys when you're around him, he does such a good job of, like, feeding confidence into everybody around him. That was one of the things I noticed a lot with the little bit of time I spent with him, is he treats everybody the same and treats people with the utmost respect.&quot;Whether you're the person serving us lunch or the caddie on the golf course or the guy who's the president of the club that we're at, he treats everybody like they're the greatest person in the world.&quot;While Scottie Scheffler stated that the President has not addressed Team USA yet, he is certain that if they work hard and bring the trophy home, they will definitely be hearing from the 79-year-old, who is also an avid golfer.