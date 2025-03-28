Has an amateur golfer ever won The Masters at Augusta?

No amateur has ever won or put on the coveted Green Jacket in The Masters at Augusta. Even so, many amateurs have made their mark on the tournament’s history, some coming tantalizingly close to victory.

The most notable of these came in 1956 when Ken Venturi led the tournament after three rounds. Venturi appeared ready to do the impossible with a four-shot lead going into Sunday’s play. But Augusta’s cruel back nine and unfavorable conditions produced a final-round 80 (+8) that left him a stroke behind Jack Burke Jr.

Other amateurs have also brushed up against history:

Frank Stranahan (1947) and Charlie Coe (1961) both tied for second, falling just short of victory.

Billy Joe Patton (1954) captivated the gallery, placing third and falling one stroke short of a playoff.

Billy Joe Patton at the 1954 Masters is one of the best amateur performances in the history of the tournament. His brazen play and bold shot-making made him a rival of the likes of Sam Snead and Ben Hogan. Patton’s bright spot was an eagle on the par-3 sixth, but his decision to go for the green on the par-5 13th backfired when he found Rae’s Creek with his ball, leading to a costly double bogey.

And though none of these challengers were able to seal the deal, their play served to show that the idea of an amateur winning The Masters, while exceedingly unlikely, is not impossible. Bobby Jones, the tournament’s co-founder and the greatest amateur golfer in history, made sure they played from the start.

Amateurs play at Augusta, aside from profit, for the sake of tradition, respect, and consideration of the ultimate opportunity to compete against the best in the world. Though no amateur has ever donned the Green Jacket, the traditions of amateur golf are alive at Augusta National, thanks to their presence.

Amateur golfer Leopoldo Herrera III is modernizing the game and inspiring the next generation

Leopoldo Herrera III is rewriting what it means to be an amateur golfer. His YouTube channel, The Connected Golfer, has 5.58k followers, 3,151,632 views, and 672 videos on the platform. Herrera uses social media to spread the word, boasting 109,000 followers on Instagram and videos from on and off the course.

Herrera III has had a number of golf personalities on his podcast “Stay Connected” including Chris Solinsky, an NCAA champion and current pro golfer; Dr. Michael Gervais, a sports psychologist who counsels elite athletes; Tony Robbins, a motivational speaker and author; Joe LaCava, who formerly caddied for Tiger Woods; and players such as Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, and Jordan Spieth.

Herrera III has also interviewed a variety of other professionals in the golf industry, including golf coaches, golf course designers, and golf business executives.

Herrera’s success is indicative of the shifting nature of amateur golf. Sponsorships, which had traditionally been the opportunities of the digital age for professionals, now allows the modern amateur to get brand partnership and still be an amateur as per the strict USGA and R&A protocols. This trend might affect upper-level amateur involvement in events like The Masters since the winsome power of the social-media-driven athlete is a windfall for tournaments.

