R&A and USGA announce significant updates to World Handicap System

For the first time since 2020, the World Handicap System will be seeing significant changes introduced by the USGA and the R&A. The WHS was created in order to make it easier and standardise the way golfers receive a handicap. While it has been a positive step in the game of golf, it has seen constant changes in order to improve the system over the years.

The World Handicap System will undergo four significant changes beginning January 2024 after a three year feedback period. Claire Bates, the Director of Handicapping at The R&A, said according to Golf Monthly:

“We have made good progress in the early stages of the WHS but we know there are always areas that can be improved as we gather more data and information on the system from around the world."

The first and biggest change to the World Handicap System is the introduction of shorter courses. These include courses with a par-3 layout, allowing players to input their 18-hole score as short as 1500 yards.

Golfers can also input their 9-hole scores on courses that are as short as 750 yards. This change was made in order to make more golfers have a smoother transition into the 72-hole gameplay by offering shorther, alternative methods as a starting point.

Use of more tools, adjustment for abnormal scores amongst changes introduced to the World Handicap System

The second update will see a change in the net par score system that World Handicap Golf was using. It will now instead be 'the use of an expected score for a hole not played'. This rule is expected to increase the accuracy of a golfer's score based on their ability. It will also allow for the inclusion of a 9-hole score, but that must be declared by the golfer before play.

There will also be the introduction of Playing Conditions Calculation, which will increase the likelihood of adjustment for abnormal scores across a course. Earlier, the chances of scores being changed were very unlikely despite a majority of the scorecards indicating a deviance from the course average.

The final amendment will be the 'Enhanced Guidance on Conducting a Handicap Review'. This will encourage panels to more consistently look at golfers' handicaps; at least once a year. It will also encourage the use of new tools to increase the accuracy of handicaps.