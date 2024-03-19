Has Keegan Bradley ever won a Major? Exploring the golfer’s record

Keegan Bradley, an American golf professional, hails from a household of golfers. His aunt, Pat Bradley, is one of the greatest LPGA players of all time and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. His father Mark Bradley is a professional golfer.

In 2011, Bradley recorded a remarkable rookie season on the PGA Tour. He won two tournaments including the prestigious PGA Championship and HP Byron Nelson Invitational. This triumph made him only the eighth player to win a Major in his first start. It was also the first time that anyone had gained success with a Major championship victory by using a belly putter on tour.

Bradley enjoyed another successful year in 2012, winning his second WGC-Bridgestone Invitational title. He became the 11th player to capture both a Major and a WGC event since their inception in 1999.

After six years of no wins, he finally triumphed at the BMW Championship in 2018. He has 12 professional wins including six on the PGA Tour.

Keegan Bradley at The Players Championship 2024

At The Players Championship, Keegan Bradley finished at +6 which made him miss the cut. Bradley struggled to find his rhythm during the first two rounds. He began with a level par 72 and finished with a six-over par 78 in the second round.

He had trouble with the famous hole number seventeen, which cost him three points more than usual. This setback exacerbated his inability to cut, causing Bradley to miss the cut in two of the last three signature events.

Keegan Bradley’s putting can be singled out as one area where he did not perform well. Over four and a half strokes were given away by him while putting, according to Friday’s results. In terms of SG, he was ranked 93rd in the field. This aspect of his game has proven to be a major factor in him not progressing to the weekend rounds.

Despite his struggles in The Players Championship, Keegan Bradley has an impressive average score of -2 in his last four appearances here. Furthermore, his average score over the last five events is -10, demonstrating his ability to compete with the best in the game.