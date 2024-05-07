Has Talor Gooch ever won a Major tournament? Exploring the LIV golfer's performances

Smash GC player Talor Gooch finished fourth at the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore. The LIV Golf player was formerly a PGA Tour player and winner.

Here's an exploration of Talor Gooch's PGA Tour career:

Talor Gooch won the U.S. Kids World Junior Championship at 9 years old. Gooch tied for 13th place at the 2012 U.S. Amateur and 2013 Western Amateur Championship. He tied for second during the 2012 stroke play U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship and went on to play for Oklahoma State University.

Talor Gooch turned professional in 2014 and had ten consecutive top 10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour and earned an exemption into the second Qualifying Stage.

Gooch has played in 123 PGA Tour events in his career with 80 cuts made. Gooch has one win on the PGA Tour combined with one third place finish, nine top 5 finishes, and eleven top 10 finishes.

Gooch won the 2021 RSM Classic by a three stroke margin to clinch his sole victory on the PGA Tour. His win moved him to first place on the FedEx Cup Rankings leaderboard.

His first PGA Tour start of his career was the FedEx St. Jude Classic in 2014 where he missed the cut after shooting rounds of 71 and 74 to card 5 over for two days. He finished 15th on the 2015-2016 Order of Merit.

Talor Gooch's next PGA Tour event played was in 2017. He played at the 2017 U.S. Open where we finished 66th with a score of 13 over through 72 holes. Gooch had 22 Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2017 with five top 10 finishes and 14 cuts made. He earned his PGA Tour Card for 2018 after a 14th place ranking on the priority ranking order and sixth place ranking on the Money List.

Gooch's last PGA Tour season was in 2022 - 2023 where he played three events and made only one cut. He made the cut at the 2023 Masters and finished tied for 34th.

Gooch has made $9,250,299 in earnings from his starts on the PGA Tour and will be playing the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.

Talor Gooch's LIV Golf performances

Talor Gooch made his LIV Golf debut in 2022 where he finished 9th in his first event of the league at LIV Golf London. Gooch played all seven events in 2022 to finish the season ranked 11th with 56 points. He has played for RangeGoats GC, 4Aces GC and now plays for Brooks Koepka's Smash GC.

Gooch currently ranks 8th on the 2024 LIV Golf overall rankings with 68.80 points. He finished second at the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas and earned 27 points. He has earned points in all seven events played this season except for 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide where he finished 29th and earned zero points.

Talor Gooch won his first LIV Golf title at the 2023 LIV Golf Adelaide and backed it with another victory at Singapore a week after. Gooch had 3 LIV Golf individual victories in 2023 and was first on the overall leaderboard with 192 points earned from 13 out of 14 events played in the season.