Has Tiger Woods ever won twice on the same course in one PGA Tour season? Exclusive record explored

Tiger Woods has had an illustrious career with 15 Major championship victories and 82 wins on the PGA Tour. The former World No. 1 golfer bears numerous records in men's professional golf and is one of the only players to have won two separate tournaments held on the same golf course in a single season.

Ad

Only three players have achieved that feat on the PGA Tour. Known for his dominance in the game of golf, Tiger Woods achieved the milestone twice in his career. The 49-year-old won the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and the Tour Championship in 2007 at the Firestone Country Club.

Tiger Woods won the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in August with a total 8 under par 272 score. He returned to the Firestone Country Club's South Course weeks later to capture the Tour Championship with a 23 under par score, which led to a victory at the 2007 FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Ad

Trending

The TGL co-founder accomplished the feat again in 2008 at the legendary Torrey Pines. Woods won the Buick Invitational (now known as the Farmers Insurance Open) in January while shattering the tournament's record for largest 54-hole lead with a five stroke advantage. Woods returned to Torrey Pines in June to win his third US Open title.

The 2008 US Open was a massive milestone in Tiger Woods' career. The tournament saw the golf legend win his 14th Major championship title which completed his third career grand slam, a feat that's only been achieved by Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

Ad

Jack Nicklaus and Ben Hogan were joined by Woods in the rare accomplishment of winning twice on the same course in a single PGA Tour season. The former won the 1972 Bing Crosby Pro-Am (now known as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am) and the US Open at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links. Ben Hogan won the Los Angeles Open (now known as the Genesis Invitational), and the US Open at the challenging Riviera Country Club in California in 1948.

Ad

Harris English seeks to join Tiger Woods in career achievement

Harris English won the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open in January with a total 8 under par 280 score at Torrey Pines. The 5-time PGA Tour winner seeks to join Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Ben Hogan as the fourth player to win twice on the same course in a single season this week.

The 35-year-old is starring in this week's Genesis Invitational that is hosted by Woods himself at Torrey Pines' South Course. Harris English is tied for 34th place with a 36-hole score of 2 over par.

According to the PGA Tour, he has odds of +75,000 of winning the tournament. Harris English is 10 strokes behind leader of the 2025 Genesis Invitational, Davis Thompson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback