"Haven't been called 'young' in a long time": When Phil Mickelson joked about his age

Phil Mickelson wasted no time in making his mark on the PGA Tour Champions, securing a victory in his senior debut at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National. Mickelson secured a 5-under 66 in the final round, finishing at 22-under 191 to claim a four-stroke win over Tim Petrovic in 2020.

Ad

During the post-round interview after winning the title, Mickelson light-heartedly questioned being called 'old man.'

"I haven't been called 'young' in a long time. Everybody out on Tour calls me the 'old man,' which is totally cool. I'm hopeful to play in some more, too, but I also want to use this as a way to get sharp for the regular tour and for the Majors. We have two big Majors coming up, the U.S. Open, love to win that one obviously, and then the Masters," Mickelson said.

Ad

Trending

Mickelson turned 50 on June 16, 2020. Just a month prior, he finished T2 at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. He was spotted in his signature style, wearing aviator-style sunglasses, chewing gum and riding in a cart. Phil Mickelson started strong with an opening round of 67, followed by an even-par 70 in the second round. This was followed by third round 66 and finishing with a solid 67.

For the final round, Mickelson hit an early birdie on the first hole and added another on the fourth. He gave a shot back with a bogey at the sixth but bounced back, making the turn at 34 after sinking a birdie putt on the eighth. On the back nine, Mickelson made a key birdie on the 15th. He continued the momentum, carding pars on the closing holes to finish with a 33 on the back nine. Additionally, Phil Mickelson recently took on a challenge with YouTuber Grant Horvat.

Ad

Phil Mickelson and Grant Horvat face off against John Daly and his son in a 2v2 golf showdown

Recently, YouTuber Grant Horvat paired up with six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson for a 2v2 challenge against John Daly and his son, John Daly II. It was filmed for Horvat's YouTube channel and premiered on March 3, 2025.

Ad

Before the release, Horvat shared a teaser on X. In the video, he asked Mickelson how someone could get inside the golfer's head. Suprised by his question, Mickelson redirected the question to John Daly II, who stated:

"You know, I've been trying to figure that out for a really long time."

Expand Tweet

This match followed Horvat and Mickelson's previous 2v2 showdown against Dustin Johnson and his brother Austin Johnson at Dye Preserve Golf Club in Florida. That match was released a month ago, racking up over 1.5 million views on YouTube. Mickelson and Horvat clinched victory with a score of 3 points, securing four pars and five birdies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback