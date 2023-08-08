“He should book his plane ticket to Rome”: Justin Thomas urged to be selected in USA’s Ryder Cup team by golf columnist

Renowned golf columnist Eamon Lynch believes that Justin Thomas should definitely be selected for the American team which will travel to Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

During an appearance on Golf Channel's Golf Today program, Eamon Lynch said that Justin Thomas would be a valuable addition to the American team. Lynch feels that the "fire" Thomas brings to the team cannot be overlooked.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF to head to Marco Simone this fall: “He should book his plane ticket to Rome…In match play form doesn’t matter as much as fire, you just don’t leave heart & soul sitting at home when you’re… pic.twitter.com/9r1CYNyu39 #RyderCup — On @GCGolfToday Eamon Lynch said Justin Thomas should be ato head to Marco Simonethis fall: “He should book his plane ticket to Rome…In match play form doesn’t matter as much as fire, you just don’t leave heart & soul sitting at home when you’re… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

“He should book his plane ticket to Rome… In match play, form doesn’t matter as much as fire, and you just don’t leave heart & soul sitting at home when you’re getting on a plane to go somewhere where you haven’t won a Ryder Cup - foreign soil - for 30 years,” Lynch said.

While the American captain, Zach Johnson, has a variety of options who have different skill sets, Lynch wants Thomas to be selected for his contribution to the locker room.

"I think you got to look at what's the contribution in the locker room, and I think Justin Thomas would be characterized as one of those guys who brings competitive fire and passion, and gets on well with his fellow competitors," he added.

"Morikawa, Sam Burns, Cameron Young, and Denny McCarthy, all with Justin Thomas, going for those last two slots": Eamon Lynch on USA's Ryder Cup team

Eamon Lynch analyzed Justin Thomas' chances of being called up to the Ryder Cup, contextualizing them with the current situation of the players with better chances of making the squad. He named four golfers who he believes will definitely be part of the American team.

"It's out of his [Thomas'] hands, but out of the hands of all but, probably, the top six who are going to qualify. If you take the six that are locked in now, there's a lot of talent below that six, and I think there are four who are pretty much locked, in terms of Homa, Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Keegan Bradley. I think they're probably locked," he said.

Golf Today @GCGolfToday



@eamonlynch is convinced that Justin Thomas should be on Team USA at the @rydercup this year. Do you buy or sell that take?



Let us know in our comments! "He should book his ticket to Rome."@eamonlynch is convinced that Justin Thomas should be on Team USA at the @rydercup this year. Do you buy or sell that take?Let us know in our comments! pic.twitter.com/S2PAWVxu23

Lynch also named the five players, including Thomas, who will be competing for the final two spots. He reiterated that, in his opinion, Thomas stands out among them.

"I think there's a very competitive group of gays. That would include Morikawa, and Sam Burns and Cameron Young, and Denny McCarthy, all with Justin Thomas, going for those last two slots."

"I do think the experience, the fire, and the locker room contribution JT makes it going to put him on," he added.

Eamon Lynch also stated that the American team will put out an experienced line-up for the Ryder Cup. He speculated that only three rookies will wear the white, blue and red (Max Homa, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harmon). According to him, the team will comfortably be able to adjust these players given the experience in their ranks.