Rory McIlroy has given a major update on Tiger Woods’ possible return. Speaking after the announcement of the much-awaited ‘The Match’ exhibition fixture, McIlroy said that the legendary golfer could make his return to the sport by next month.

The Irish golfer opened up on Woods’ condition and said that the golfer was still in rehab. However, he added that the ace golfer was “overall fine” and could even compete at the Hero World Challenge scheduled to take place from 1 December to 4.

Speaking to Golf and Turismo about Tiger Woods’ possible return, Rory McIlroy said:

"Tiger overall is fine, he is still working hard on his rehabilitation… The road is long but improving day by day. After the Open Championship he had to take a break, but I think he can be back by the end of the year, maybe at the Hero World Challenge."

Woods has been out of action for a while now. McIlroy’s update on the recent Golf Hall of Famer comes after he went on a hiatus post the 150th Open Championship. Woods waved an emotional goodbye to St Andrews after missing the cut at the Old Course in April and hasn’t played since.

Woods recently even announced the initial field for his Hero World Challenge, to be held in the Bahamas. However, he was not part of the loaded 17-player field. Being the tournament's host, Woods is free to partake in the event, and McIlroy’s recent words have given fans fresh hope.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to feature at 'The Match'

Earlier this week, the organizers of The Match, a televised exhibition event that started in 2018, named Tiger Woods as part of it. As per the organizers, Woods is set to team up with Rory McIlroy for the event taking place at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, on 10 December.The duo will take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the 12-hole exhibition event.

This will be the third time Woods will be participating in the event. In its seventh edition, the celebrity event once again managed to outdo themselves with the lineup. This will be the first time the golfer will be taking part in the event since his horrific car crash in 2021. The golfer, who almost lost a leg in the one-car crash, has been in rehab ever since.

As a result of his hiatus from the field, Woods has been continuously falling down the Official World Golf Rankings. The legendary golfer recently reached a new career low in the rankings. The former World No.1 was ranked No. 1,206 and is still in free fall. If he manages to return in time for the Hero World Challenge, as hinted by McIlroy, the 15-time Major champion could manage to score some valuable points and regain a few spots in the rankings.

Fans will be happy to note that Tiger Woods is also rumored to be returning to the PNC Championship this year. The ace golfer is reportedly readying to team up with his son, Charlie, for the event held on 17 to18 December.

