"He just shook his head the whole day" - When John Daly got nostalgic about beating Tiger Woods in a match

Throughout his PGA career, John Daly has given a lot of remarkable moments to the golf world. The golfer spoke about one of those moments in a December 2023 interview with Tucker Carlson.
Daly shared an old story about when him and Tiger Woods competed in the same round of a tournament. In that round, interestingly, Daly managed to get the better of the 82-time PGA Tour winner.
Daly recalled the hilarious moment, as he said:
"I was still drunk, actually, but yeah, that was a funny story. We had the round table, I'm sure it was, and I got my bottle of Jack Daniels in. There's a chair and there's a guitar. I did Knocking on Heaven's Door. Got a standing ovation. I said, I'll see you guys tomorrow. TLC early in the morning. But the funny thing about Tiger was, when I got on the tee, I had my caddy bring me a crown or a jack and coke, and he's carrying the bag."
Jack Daly went on to explain how Tiger Woods struck the ball six yards farther than him on that tee shot and nodded to him all day. He continued his story:
"He's walking and walking through all the cactuses and stuff going down this hill, not to spill my drink. I grabbed my three iron, go on the tee. I shoot like 65, Tiger shot like 71. He just shook his head the whole day."
The face-off in question took place at the Sherwood Country Club in California. Although it remains to be seen exactly what tournament John Daly was talking about in the story.
How much money has John Daly made from golf during the 2025 season?
John Daly's 2025 season has not gone as well as he would have liked so far. At the start of the year, he underwent the 16th surgery of his career, which significantly impacted his game.
Recently, he missed the PGA Championship to compete in the Regions Tradition. Unfortunately, he had to withdraw from the tournament after the first seven holes. So far this season, he has earned approximately $12,824 from participating in five events.
Here's a complete breakdown of John Daly's 2025 season (per ESPN_:
- Hoag Classic – T56 – $3,900
- The Galleri Classic – T75 – $1,320
- James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational – T50 – $5,984
- Insperity Invitational – 77 – $1,620
- Regions Tradition – Withdrawn – $0
As of right now, there have been no details on which tournament Daly is going to compete in next.