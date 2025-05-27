  • home icon
  • Golf
  • "He just shook his head the whole day" - When John Daly got nostalgic about beating Tiger Woods in a match

"He just shook his head the whole day" - When John Daly got nostalgic about beating Tiger Woods in a match

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified May 27, 2025 17:22 GMT
PGA: PNC Championship - Source: Imagn
PGA: PNC Championship - Source: Imagn

Throughout his PGA career, John Daly has given a lot of remarkable moments to the golf world. The golfer spoke about one of those moments in a December 2023 interview with Tucker Carlson.

Ad

Daly shared an old story about when him and Tiger Woods competed in the same round of a tournament. In that round, interestingly, Daly managed to get the better of the 82-time PGA Tour winner.

Daly recalled the hilarious moment, as he said:

"I was still drunk, actually, but yeah, that was a funny story. We had the round table, I'm sure it was, and I got my bottle of Jack Daniels in. There's a chair and there's a guitar. I did Knocking on Heaven's Door. Got a standing ovation. I said, I'll see you guys tomorrow. TLC early in the morning. But the funny thing about Tiger was, when I got on the tee, I had my caddy bring me a crown or a jack and coke, and he's carrying the bag."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jack Daly went on to explain how Tiger Woods struck the ball six yards farther than him on that tee shot and nodded to him all day. He continued his story:

"He's walking and walking through all the cactuses and stuff going down this hill, not to spill my drink. I grabbed my three iron, go on the tee. I shoot like 65, Tiger shot like 71. He just shook his head the whole day."
Ad

The face-off in question took place at the Sherwood Country Club in California. Although it remains to be seen exactly what tournament John Daly was talking about in the story.

How much money has John Daly made from golf during the 2025 season?

PGA: PNC Championship - Source: Imagn
PGA: PNC Championship - Source: Imagn

John Daly's 2025 season has not gone as well as he would have liked so far. At the start of the year, he underwent the 16th surgery of his career, which significantly impacted his game.

Ad

Recently, he missed the PGA Championship to compete in the Regions Tradition. Unfortunately, he had to withdraw from the tournament after the first seven holes. So far this season, he has earned approximately $12,824 from participating in five events.

Here's a complete breakdown of John Daly's 2025 season (per ESPN_:

  • Hoag Classic – T56 – $3,900
  • The Galleri Classic – T75 – $1,320
  • James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational – T50 – $5,984
  • Insperity Invitational – 77 – $1,620
  • Regions Tradition – Withdrawn – $0

As of right now, there have been no details on which tournament Daly is going to compete in next.

About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications