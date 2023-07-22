“He nails that anglo-saxon term”: Angry Jon Rahm dropping the F-bomb makes golf fans giggle

During the Open Championship 2023 at Royal Liverpool, Spanish golfer Jon Rahm caused a stir when he used strong language after missing a crucial putt on the 10th hole.

The incident quickly spread on social media, with fans expressing various opinions about the outburst during the tournament. Fans worldwide reacted passionately on Twitter.

Some found humor in Rahm's unfiltered display of frustration, seeing it as a genuine reflection of the intense pressure in high-level golf. Others defended Rahm, stating that such outbursts are not uncommon on the course and add authenticity to the game.

However, a few fans also expressed disappointment, believing that professional golfers should maintain a level of decorum on the course, especially during a major tournament like the Open Championship.

The incident occurred during Rahm's Friday round at the Open Championship when he faced a challenging par putt on the 10th hole. After narrowly missing the putt, Rahm let his emotions get the better of him, and the nearby microphones picked up the 'F-word'. The unfiltered broadcast captured the moment and quickly made its way onto social media platforms.

Fan reactions to the incident

Here are some of the most impactful tweets from fans in response to Jon Rahm's Open Championship F-bomb incident:

"His mother tongue might be from the romance arm of linguistics, but he nails that anglo-saxon term."

"Rahm will blame the cameraman again."

"He was wee bit frustrated."

"Love it, unless used in a derogatory way, I like golf a little spicy."

"Sounds like he's doing a walk and talk."

"Good, we’re adults we can handle an outburst."

"I know bad language isn't great on a golf course, but sky sports go to town on the likes of rahm, Lowry."

"That’s about the only thing an amateur and a pro have in common!!! Been there done that !!"

"The F bomb is universal."

Jon Rahm's performance at The Open

Ranked third in the world and a recent Masters Champion, Jon Rahm entered The Open with high expectations. He has the experience to adapt to unpredictable weather and demanding links-style courses, typical of The Open. Fans eagerly looked forward to his performance at Royal Liverpool, hoping to see more of his impressive talent.

The 151st Open - Day Two

During the second round, Jon Rahm showed moments of brilliance, scoring a one-under-par 70. However, he faced challenges on the putting greens and expressed frustration over missed short putts that cost him valuable strokes.

With the spotlight on him after the Masters win, expectations are high for Jon Rahm. As The Open unfolds, golf enthusiasts worldwide are excited to witness Rahm's pursuit of victory. His talent and determination make him a strong contender and one to watch in the pursuit of The Open glory.