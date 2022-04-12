5 youngest Masters 1000 winners

The ATP Masters 1000 series, first introduced in 1990, consists of nine tournaments that award 1000 ranking points to their winner. Initially named as the 'ATP Championship Series', the series has been known as the ATP Masters 1000 since the 2019 season.

The Masters 1000 series in its current avatar features seven of the nine tournaments that comprised the original Championship Series. The two new additions are the Madrid Masters (2002) and Shanghai Masters (2009). Hamburg ceased to be a Masters 1000 tournament in 2009, while Stockholm has ceased to be one since 1995.

Over the years, 67 different players have won a Masters 1000 title, including five since 2019. Novak Djokovic (37), Rafael Nadal (36) and Roger Federer (28) lead the series' all-time title leaderboard.

Among the trio, Nadal and Djokovic have won Masters 1000 titles in their teens, 20s and 30s. However, there have also been other teenaged Masters 1000 winners. On that note, here's a look at the five youngest winners in the series' history:

#5 Novak Djokovic - 19 years, 314 days (2007 Miami)

World No.1 Novak Djokovic became only the fifth teenager to win a Masters 1000 title when he beat Guillermo Canas in Miami in 2007.

The Serb was thwarted by Nadal in his first Masters 1000 final at Indian Wells a fortnight earlier. However, there was no stopping the teenager in Miami, where he produced one of the finest weeks of his then fledgling career.

Djokovic reeled off consecutive straight-set wins over Daniele Bracciali, Michael Llodra and Feliciano Lopez before beating his Indian Wells conqueror Nadal in the last eight without conceding a set.

The Serb dropped only one game in the semifinal against another teenager, Andy Murray. Djokovic then beat qualifier Guillermo Canas, who had upset two-time defending champion Roger Federer in a third set tie-break in the fourth round, in straight sets.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner has won 36 more titles in the tournament category, most recently doing so in Paris last year.

#4 Andrei Medvedev - 19 years, 236 days (1994 Monte-Carlo)

Andrei Medvedev is one of a handful of Masters 1000 winners

Andrei Medvedev became the youngest Masters 1000 winner when he beat Spain's Sergi Bruguera in straight sets in the 1994 Monte-Carlo Masters final.

In the process, the Ukrainian became the fifth different winner in as many editions of the Monte-Carlo Masters. It was Medvedev's first title of the season and the seventh of his young career.

It was a remarkable triumph, as the teenager beat two former Masters 1000 winners - Jim Courier and Stefan Edberg - in consecutive matches to reach his first Masters 1000 final. There, he overwhelmed Bruguera to usurp Agassi as the youngest player to lift a title in the tournament category.

Medvedev would go on to win three more Masters 1000 titles over the course of his career.

#3 Carlos Alcaraz - 18 years, 333 days (2022 Miami)

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Miami Masters

Weeks after winning his first ATP 500 title (Rio de Janeiro), Carlos Alcaraz continued his meteroic rise at the 2022 Miami Open.

After losing to his illustrious compatriot Nadal in the Indian Wells semifinals, the Spanish teenager went two steps better in Miami a fortnight later. Alcaraz floored defending champion Hubert Hurkacz to reach his first Masters 1000 final. There, the reigning Next Gen ATP Finals winner beat Casper Ruud of Norway to become the youngest chaminon in Miami.

Following his Miami triumph, the 18-year-old is on the cusp of breaking into the top 10, reaching a career-best singles ranking of No. 11.

#2 Rafael Nadal - 18 years, 318 days (2005 Monte-Carlo)

Rafael Nadal celebrates his first Masters 1000 title at the 2005 Monte-Carlo Masters

Rafael Nadal is a Masters 1000 behemoth, becoming the first player to win 400 matches in the tournament series earlier this year.

The 35-year-old opened his Masters 1000 title account by trumping Guillermo Coria in a four-set 2005 Monte-Carlo Masters final. Weeks after falling to Roger Federer in his first Masters 1000 final in Miami, where he came within two points of victory in the third set, there was no stopping the left-hander on the Monte-Carlo clay.

Nadal dropped only 14 games to move into the semis, where he beat Richard Gasquet in three sets to reach his second Masters 1000 final. There, the Spaniard burst into a two-set lead and dropped a 6-0 set before recovering to beat Coria.

The Spaniard has gone on to win 34 more titles in the tournament series, including 10 more at Monte-Carlo.

#1 Michael Chang - 18 years, 157 days (1990 Coupe Rogers)

Michael Chang is one of only three 18-year-olds to win a Masters 1000 title

Michael Chang is the youngest of three 18-year-olds to have won a Masters 1000 title.

A year after becoming the youngest Grand Slam singles winner at Roland Garros in 1989, the American created Masters 1000 history by triumphing at the 1990 Coupe Rogers. He beat a certain Pete Sampras in the semis before downing first-time Masters 1000 finalist Jay Berger in a third-set tie-break to become the youngest-ever Masters 1000 winner.

Chang's record still remains intact more than three decades after he set it in Montreal.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala