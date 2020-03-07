Rafael Nadal's 5 biggest titles as a teenager

Nadal beat Federer at the 2006 Rome Masters to win his last title as a teenager

Rafael Nadal won his 85th singles title by beating Taylor Fritz in the final of the 2020 Acapulco Open. In the process, the Spaniard extended his own record of winning consecutive title-winning seasons to 17, which is just one shy of Andre Agassi and Roger Federer's record of winning ATP titles in 18 (non-consecutive) seasons overall.

The Spaniard is the all-time leader in Masters 1000 titles (35) and has won the most matches (384) in the tournament category. Moreover, Nadal's tally of 19 Grand Slam titles is only one behind Roger Federer (20) in the all-time leaderboard.

Nadal has won at least two titles every season since winning his first career singles title at 2004 Sopot as an 18-year-old. On that note, let us have a look at 5 big titles the Spaniard won when he was in his teens.

#5 2005 Monte Carlo

Nadal lifted his 1st Masters 1000 title at 2005 Monte Carlo.

After winning two matches on his Masters 1000 debut at the same tournament in 2003, Nadal returned to Monte Carlo two years later to lift his first Masters 1000 title.

The 18-year-old beat Gael Monfils, Xavier Malisse, Olivier Rochus and Gaston Gaudio in straight sets before beating Richard Gasquet in three to reach his second Masters 1000 final.

In the final against reigning 2004 Roland Garros runner-up Guillermo Coria, Nadal took the first two sets before the Argentinian bageled Nadal in the third to prolong the contest. The Spaniard, however, regrouped to take a four-set win for his first Masters 1000 title, and the first of a record 11 titles in Monte Carlo.

