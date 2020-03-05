4 tournaments where Rafael Nadal has never lost a match

Rafael Nadal owns the best win-loss record (990-200; 83.2%) of any player to have played over 200 singles matches on the ATP tour.

The winner of 85 singles titles - fourth on the all-time list headed by Jimmy Connors (109), Roger Federer (103) and Ivan Lendl (93) - won a title for a record-extending 17th consecutive season when he beat American Taylor Fritz in the final of the 2020 Acapulco Open.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion already owns the record of most Grand Slam winning seasons (14) and consecutive Grand Slam winning seasons (10; 2005-2014). Nadal has won titles at 26 different tournaments, with his 12 titles at Roland Garros being the most won by a player at a Grand Slam tournament - or for that matter at any tournament.

On that note, let us have a look at 4 tournaments where the Spaniard has never lost a match.

#4 Estoril - 2 wins in 2 matches

This is the only tournament where Nadal has never lost but has also never won a title.

Making his only appearance at the Estoril Open in 2004, Nadal beat Goran Ivanisevic and good friend Richard Gasquet for the first time to reach the quarterfinals.

However, the then 18-year-old pulled out of his last-eight clash against Georgia's Irakli Labadze due to injury.

#3 Sau Paulo - 4 wins in 4 matches

Nadal lifts his first Sau Paulo title on his tournament debut in 2013

In his only appearance on the indoor claycourts of the Sau Paulo Open in 2013, Nadal beat Joao Souza in straight sets before beating three successive Argentine opponents to lift the title on his tournament debut.

The Spaniard beat Carlos Berlocq in straight sets in the quarterfinals, needed three sets to get past Martin Alund, and dropped only five games in the final against David Nalbandian to win his third of six titles in the Latin American 'Golden Swing'.

It was Nadal's 37th title on his preferred surface of clay.

