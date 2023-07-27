“He needs too win a major”: Golf fans react as Tony Finau sizzles and takes early lead in the 3M Open

Tony Finau started his participation in the 3M Open with an excellent performance. At the 11th hole, he is T2, with a score of -5.

The 3M Open defending champion strung together birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie in his first four holes. He added a fourth birdie on the sixth to finish the front nine bogey-free and with only 30 strokes.

Finau made his first bogey of the round on the 11th hole but he is only one stroke behind provisional leader Justin Suh.

Fans online have reacted to Finau's performance with mixed reviews. Most have had a tone of complacency to what is shaping up to be another Finau performance in the current season.

Fans' opinions about Tony Finau at the 3M Open

Let's take a look at some of the fan reactions to what Finau has done so far at the 3M Open:

"He needs too win a major"

Michael Krause @Michael65562845 @PGATOUR @tonyfinaugolf He needs too win a major

"@RyderCupUSA getting in form!"

"-6 thru 6. Geez."

"This man is going low today"

brandon @BrandonPeugh @PGATOUR @tonyfinaugolf @Redman11_11 this man is going low today.

"Finau is starting out hotter than the weather today at TPC Blaine."

Dennis Gursky @Dgursky65 @PGATOUR @tonyfinaugolf Finau is starting out hotter than the weather today at TPC Blaine.

"His beginnings are never the problem. It's the finishing."

julian @jtimberlake5 @PGATOUR @tonyfinaugolf His beginnings are never the problem. It’s the finishing.

"He wants that Ryder Cup spot bad"

Chick Hernandez @MrChickSports @PGATOUR @tonyfinaugolf He wants that Ryder Cup spot bad

"It's Tony Finau season. Tournament that mean nothing"

Michael Pocci @mikecap0321 @PGATOUR @tonyfinaugolf It’s Tony Finau season. Tournament that mean nothing

"This tournament is Tony´s Super Bowl"

Daniel @Dster904 @PGATOUR @tonyfinaugolf This tournament is Tony’s Super Bowl

Tony Finau came into the 3M Open after suffering back-to-back cuts at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and The Open Championship. However, the 2022-23 season has been one of the best of his career.

Finau's results this season include two victories - Cadence Bank Houston Open and Mexico Open at Vidanta. In addition, two other Top 10s and five other Top 25s. He has made the cut in 16 of the 20 PGA Tour tournaments he has played.

He participated in the four majors of the season, with a best result of T26 at The Masters. He added to this a T72 in the PGA Championship, T32 in The US Open and the cut suffered in The Open Championship.

Finau has a 16-year career as a professional, with six victories on the PGA Tour, in addition to other good results, especially in recent years.