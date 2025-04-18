"He puts me in my place" – When caddie Tiger Woods helped son Charlie Woods shoot a career-low round

Tiger Woods' son, Charlie Woods, is following in the footsteps of his father and is playing every junior golf tournament possible. He showed glimpses of his golfing prowess and shot his career-low round at the Last Chance Regional event in September 2023.

Ad

Charlie Woods shot 66 in the final round of the Notah Begay III Junior Championship qualifier event and made his way into the junior golf event.

In the post-round interview, Charlie summarized his round and revealed how his father and caddie, Tiger Woods, assisted him.

"It's great. We just stay in our own little world, and we just take it one shot at a time, and he puts me in my place. He's like, I'll talk about the next T shot, he's like, No, we're hanging. This is the shot, we're gonna focus on focus up, where this is where you know well today," Charlie said (via @nb3jgnc on X).

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

He continued further and said this course is great for him, as he shot 68 the year before and 66 that year.

"Shooting 68 last year and followed up with 66 this year, obviously, this course is great for me... You have to go shoot a low round to win this thing, and it’s not going to be given. Just took it one shot at a time, don’t think too far ahead, and you just gotta keep eating. That’s it," Charlie said.

Ad

Charlie Woods carded -1 and -6 in the 36-hole golf event as he won the Boys 14-15 years division event and secured his spot for the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship for the first time in his career.

Where did Charlie Woods finish at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship?

Charlie Woods had a decent outing at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship. He finished T17 for the event as he carded +2, +3, and -3 in the 54-hole event. Charlie finished at +2 for the event, while the winner, Lucky Cruz, carded -11 to win the event by three strokes.

Ad

Here's the complete leaderboard of the 2023 Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship.

1. Lucky Cruz: -11

2. Jayden Jun: -8

3. Kailer Stone: -6

T4. Liam Eyer: -5

T4. Kaden Puranik: -5

T6. Gavin Amella: -4

T6. Brady Barnum: -4

T8. Taighan Chea: -2

T8. Owen Coniaris: -2

T8. Kenyon Kahler: -2

T8. Emerson Majma: -2

T8. Josh Yan: -2

T13. Benjamin Baker: -1

T13. Aidan Wilson: -1

T15. Owen Bolles: E

T15. Rawson Hardy: E

T17. Colin Barber: +2

T17. Charlie Woods: +2

T19. Landon Abalateo: +3

T19. Lawson Ford: +3

T19. Logan Heltz: +3

T22. Romeo Juarez: +4

T22. Benjamin Wheeler: +4

T24. Austin Randall: +5

T24. Ethan Schwan: +5

26. Aarush Malmandi: +8

27. Jackson Lively: +9

T28. Liam Kelly: +10

T28. Ekveer Minhas: +10

T28. Preston Ross: +10

T31. Ryan Cesare: +11

T31. Khai Reyes: +11

T33. Channing Addington: +13

T33. Mihir Roperia: +13

35. Jason Couey: +16

36. Jacob Holzer: +17

37. Leo Graham: +21

38. Chase Croft: +31

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amey Kulkarni Golf writer at Sportskeeda. Know More