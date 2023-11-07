Did Charlie Woods win the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship? Final leaderboard explored

Charlie Woods played at the 2023 Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship this week. He played the final round of 68 and finished in the T17 position. Charlie was joined by his father, Tiger Woods, who carried his bag at the three-day tournament, held at Louisiana's Koasati Pines at Coushatta.

Charlie Woods earned a spot at the Notah Begay event earlier in September when he played two rounds of 71-66 in the qualifier game in Florida. Then also, his father was caddying for him. Speaking about his game, Charlie said in September as quoted by the PGA Tour:

“It’s great. We just stay in our own little world. We take it one shot at a time. He puts me in my place. I’ll talk about the next tee shot, and he’s like, ‘No. This is the shot we’re going to focus on. Focus up. This is what we’re gonna do.’”

At this week's Notah Begay junior tournament, Charlie Woods played a bogey-free round of 68. He performed well. In the final round, the young golfer carded 11 birdies and seven pars.

Interestingly, young Woods made birdies all the front nine holes and finished with a score of 2-over par 215. Lucky Cruz won the tournament in the age group of 14-18. He finished with a score of under 11.

Jun Jayden settled for the second position followed by Kailer Stone, who secured the third spot while Laim Eyer finished in a two-way tie with Kaden Puranik. Charlie Woods finished in a two-way with Colin Barber in the 17th position.

Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship final leaderboard

Below is the final leaderboard of the 2023 Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship:

1 Cruz, Lucky: -11

2 Jun, Jayden: -8

3 Stone, Kailer: -6

T4 Eyer, Liam: -5

T4 Puranik, Kaden: -5

T6 Amella, Gavin: -4

T6 Barnum, Brady: -4

T8 Chea, Taighan: -2

T8 Coniaris, Owen: -2

T8 Kahler, Kenyon: -2

T8 Majma, Emerson: -2

T8 Yan, Josh: -2

T13 Baker, Benjamin: -1

T13 Wilson, Aidan: -1

T15 Bolles, Owen: E

T15 Hardy, Rawson: E

T17 Barber, Colin: +2

T17 Woods, Charlie: +2

T19 Abalateo, Landon: +3

T19 Ford, Lawson: +3

T19 Heltz, Logan: +3

T22 Juarez, Romeo: +4

T22 Wheeler, Benjamin: +4

T24 Randall, Austin: +5

T24 Schwan, Ethan: +5

26 Malmandi, Aarush: +8

27 Lively, Jackson: +9

T28 Kelly, Liam: +10

T28 Minhas, Ekveer: +10

T28 Ross, Preston: +10

T31 Cesare, Ryan: +11

T31 Reyes, Khai: +11

T33 Addington, Channing: +13

T33 Roperia, Mihir: +13

35 Couey, Jason: +16

36 Holzer, Jacob: +17

37 Graham, Leo: +21

38 +31 Croft, Chase