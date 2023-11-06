Charlie Woods wrapped up his participation in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship on Monday. He had another good performance with a third round that could have been signed by his father.

The son of Tiger Woods shot a bogey-free round at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship on Monday. This is an excellent result for a player his age (junior, 14-15).

Expand Tweet

Charlie Woods' third round included 11 birdies and seven pars. The young Woods also birdied all nine holes on the front nine. This was good for the second-best third round of the tournament, tied with several other players.

The final score for the young Woods was 2-over 215. That put him in a tie for 17th out of 38 players in the 14-15 age group. The winner was Lucky Cruz with an 11-under 202.

In the combined 14-18 age group, Woods finished T35 out of 88 players. Of those players, 13 were the same age as Charlie, and two were younger.

The event was played over 54 holes at the Koasati Pines Course in the Coushatta Casino Resort in Louisiana. Throughout the three rounds, legend Tiger Woods was seen tending to his son's bag.

What is the Notah Begay III Championship that Charlie Woods played in?

The event Charlie Woods played in this weekend, the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship, is the final one in the series of the same name. The series is designed to develop junior talent and is open to players ages 10 to 18. Boys and girls play together.

The event consists of three stages. The first is the Local Qualifier, where local qualifying tournaments are played throughout the United States and Canada. These are 18-hole and 36-hole tournaments, depending on the age group.

The younger Woods (Image via Getty)

This is followed by the Regional Finals. These are 36-hole events in which all local qualifiers and event organizers participate. The top finishers in these events qualify for the National Championship.

The final stage of the series (the one just played with the participation of Charlie Woods, among others) is played at the Koasati Pines course. It is an event that serves as a meeting place for college recruiters, coaches and potential sponsors to meet with junior players.

Notah Begay III, the event's namesake, is a professional golfer and commentator of Native American descent. In his 28 years as a professional, he has won four tournaments on the PGA Tour and one on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Notah Begay III is also known for his charitable work. In 2005, he established the Notah Begay III Foundation to raise funds to help Native American children in need.