Exploring Notah Begay tournament 2023 leaderboard

The Notah Begay 2023 tournament is currently being played at Koasati Pines at Coushatta. The major talking point of the junior level tournament is that Tiger Woods' son Charlie is competing in the 14-15 boys division and the combined boys and girls 14-18 division. The 15-time Major champion is also carrying the bags for his son in the tournament.

Charlie is presently placed at T23 in the boys' division and has shot two rounds of 73-74 to have a 5-over-par score. In the combined boys and girls division, he is placed in T52 and is currently playing in the second round.

Exploring the leaderboards of the Notah Begay 2023 tournament

Lucky Cruz of Magnolia, Texas is currently leading the boys' 14-15 division with a 9 under par score. He is followed by Gavin Amella, Liam Eyer, Kenyon Kahler, and Emerson Majma, who are jointly placed on the second rank with a 5 under par score.

Tiger Woods' son Charlie trails by 14 strokes against the leader Lucky Cruz. At T23, he is tied with Mihir Roperia and Ethan Schwan.

Below is the Notah Begay Boys 14 to 15 leaderboard:

1 - Lucky Cruz (-9)

T2 - Gavin Amella (-5)

T2 - Liam Eyer (-5)

T2 - Kenyon Kahler (-5)

T2 - Emerson Majma (-5)

T6 - Benjamin Baker (-4)

T6 - Aidan Wilson (-4)

T8 - Kaden Puranik (-3)

T8 - Kailer Stone (-3)

T8 - Josh Yan (-3)

T11 - Owen Bolles (-2)

T11 - Jayden Jun (-2)

T13 - Brady Barnum (-1)

T13 - Lawson Ford (-1)

15 - Rawson Hardy (E)

T16 - Taighan Chea (+1)

T16 - Benjamin Wheeler (+1)

T18 - Landon Abalateo (+2)

T18 - Ryan Cesare (+2)

T18 - Owen Coniaris (+2)

21- Colin Barber (+3)

22 - Romeo Juarez (+4)

T23 - Mihir Roperia (+5)

T23 - Ethan Schwan (+5)

T23 - Charlie Woods (+5)

T26 - Logan Heltz (+6)

T26 - Aarush Malmandi (+6)

T26 - Austin Randall (+6)

29 - Ekveer Minhas (+7)

T30 - Jackson Lively (+8)

T30 - Preston Ross (+8)

32 - Liam Kelly (+10)

T33 - Channing Addington (+11)

T33 - Jason Couey (+11)

T33 - Reyes, Khai (+11)

36 - Jacob Holzer (+12)

37 - Leo Graham (+13)

38 - Chase Croft (+22)

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is 14 strokes short of the leader Lucky Cruz in the combined boys and girls (14-18 division).

Below is the Notah Begay Combined boys and girls (14-18) leaderboard:

1 Lucky Cruz ( -9)

2 Leo Chu ( -6)

T3 Gavin Amella ( -5)

T3 Liam Eyer ( -5)

T3 Kenyon Kahler ( -5)

T3 Emerson Majma ( -5)

T7 Ralph Arone ( -4)

T7 Benjamin Baker ( -4)

T7 Aidan Wilson ( -4)

T10 Mykhailo Golod ( -3)

T10 Kaden Puranik ( -3)

T10 Kailer Stone ( -3)

T10 Josh Yan ( -3)

T14 Owen Bolles ( -2)

T14 Jackson Geyer ( -2)

T14 Jayden La Jun ( -2)

T14 Tyson M Sparks ( -2)

T18 Diego Alvarez Perez ( -1)

T18 Brady Barnum ( -1)

T18 Teddy Dunn ( -1)

T18 Lawson Ford ( -1)

T18 Yuma Nemoto ( -1)

T18 Ryder Odem ( -1)

T18 Ben Potter ( -1)

T18 Tyler Tamayori ( -1)

T18 Tyler Vitolo ( -1)

T27 Rawson Hardy ( 0)

T27 Logan Mayo ( 0)

T27 Pavel Tsar ( 0)

T30 Andrew Bilson ( +1)

T30 Taighan Chea ( +1)

T30 Max Newton ( +1)

T30 Benjamin Wheeler ( +1)

T34 Landon Abalateo ( +2)

T34 James Bordeaux ( +2)

T34 Ryan Cesare ( +2)

T34 Owen Coniaris ( +2)

T34 Oscar Crowe ( +2)

T34 Jake Ripley Moffitt ( +2)

T34 Ramil Saelim ( +2)

T34 Drew Sliman ( +2)

T34 Clark Sonnenberg ( +2)

T34 Carter Spalding ( +2)

T34 Jackson Turner ( +2)

T34 Jake Albuquerque Yrene ( +2)

T46 Colin Barber ( +3)

T46 Braddock Damore ( +3)

T46 Manny Lalh ( +3)

T46 Bennett Warren ( +3)

T50 Grady Cox ( +4)

T50 Braden Duvall ( +4)

T50 Joe Honsa ( +4)

T50 Eric Joo ( +4)

T50 Romeo Juarez ( +4)

T50 Cambron Nevill ( +4)

T56 Kieran Cummins ( +5)

T56 Alejandro Formosa ( +5)

T56 Kobe Ingram ( +5)

T56 Vijay Kumar ( +5)

T56 Mihir Roperia ( +5)

T56 Ethan Schwan ( +5)

T56 Samuel Stribling ( +5)

T56 Charlie Woods ( +5)

T64 Logan Heltz ( +6)

T64 Kyle Lam ( +6)

T64 Aarush Malmandi ( +6)

T64 Austin Randall ( +6)

T68 Talan Gover ( +7)

T68 Samuel Harris ( +7)

T68 Brayden Larson ( +7)

T68 Caleb Lumpkin ( +7)

T68 Ekveer Minhas ( +7)

T73 Jackson Lively ( +8)

T73 Preston Ross ( +8)

T75 Tyson Baer ( +9)

T75 Peyton E. Mingo ( +9)

T77 Liam Kelly (+10)

T77 - Ethan Keys (+10)

T79 - Channing Addington (+11)

T79 - Logan Benintend (+11)

T79 - Jason Couey (+11)

T79 - Khai Reyes (+11)

T79 - Jack Vetere (+11)

84 - Jacob Holzer (+12)

85 - Leo Graham (+13)

86 - Sergio Gonzalez (+15)

87 - Payton Black (+17)

88 - Chase Croft (+24)

The final results of the Notah Begay will be updated as soon as the tournament ends.