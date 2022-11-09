Tiger Woods son Charlie at Notah Begay: Things to know about the Golf Championship 

Charlie Woods is following in his father Tiger Woods' footsteps as he makes headlines on the junior golf circuit. The 13-year-old is currently seen in action at the 18-hole Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship.

The championship kicked off on November 7 and will continue till Wednesday, November 9.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods continues caddying for his son at the Championships taking place at Koasati Pines in Coushatta, Southwest Louisiana.

Competing in the 12-13 age category, at the end of Round 1, Charlie eventually posted a score of one over 72. While he was expected to finish with a better score, a triple bogey on the par -5 18th hole cost him an over-par score, finishing the day tied for 21st place.

Last week, he shot his career-best round of 4 under 68 in the qualifiers for the National Championships. He eventually finished T4 in the Boys 12-13 category for the tournament with a score of 4-over-par for 36 holes.

While he continues to play in the 18- hole event, let's dig deep into the history and format of the Championships.

Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship Format

The Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship was founded in 2019 to provide an opportunity for young golfers to compete at the highest level and fulfill their dreams of becoming one of the best golfers in the world.

The Championships feature a two-stage qualifying process:

The first stage is at the local level (18 holes)

The second stage is at the regional level (36 holes)

Players qualify by playing the 18-hole and 36-hole tournaments. Those who qualify will then play in the 54-hole championship in December.

Overall, the series combines in one national championship (54 holes) covering more than 45 states across the United States.

The categories are:

Boys 14-18,

Boys 13 & Under,

Girls 14-18 and

Girls 13 & Under.

The Championships introduced an NB3 Tour in Notah’s home state of New Mexico, which provided more opportunities for those juniors to compete in two-day tournaments.

The tour is designed to give kids access to high-quality tournaments throughout New Mexico and surrounding states.

The tournament got its name from the former professional golfer, Notah Begay III of Mexico, who won four times on the PGA Tour and represented his country at the Presidents Cup and Walker Cup.

The Notah Begay III Junior Golf Tour is open to young boys and girls divided into the following age categories

Boys 16-18,

Boys 14-15,

Boys 13 & Under,

Girls 16-18,

Girls 14-15 and

Girls 13 & Under.

"The opportunity to provide an accessible pathway to the game for junior golfers in my home region is a dream come true. To stand alongside Coushatta resort, Nike Golf, Wilson Golf, Junior Golf Hub and Guerra Investment Advisors is a testament to the quality of this venture. The sport of golf can make a difference in the lives of these young boys and girls, just like it did in mine!" – Notah Begay III

Top performers in the local event will be sent to the New Mexico Regional Championship at the Twin Towers Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.

The Regional Championship is a 36-hole event from where players advance to the national championships at the Coushatta Resort in Kinder, Louisiana, which will be broadcast on the Golf Channel.

