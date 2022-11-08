Tiger Woods’ son Charlie Woods has been gaining a reputation of his own. The young golfer has been grabbing attention ever since he first appeared at the PNC Championship as a 12-year-old. Now, Rory McIlroy has come forward to laud him for his play.

In September, Charlie played his best-ever round at the NBIII National Junior Golf Championship. The 13-year-old prodigy finished with 68 strokes, four under par in the final round held at the Mission Inn Resort in Howey. The young golfer backed his caddie, Tiger himself.

Rory McIlroy on Charlie Woods

Rory McIlroy was recently speaking in an interview with Golf & Turismo when he was asked about Charlie. Replying to the query, the Irish golfer said that it was “impressive” to watch the young golfer’s swing.

Replying to whether he had played a round with him, the four-time Major winner said:

"No, but I have practiced with him a couple of times and I can say it is impressive to see him swing and think he is only 13 years old."

McIlroy, who is a close friend and business associate of Tiger Woods, went on to add that the legendary golfer was training his son well. The Irishman pointed out that Charlie has the potential to become a “phenomenon” like Tiger.

He added:

“The important thing, however, is that he maintains his light-heartedness and the right spirit. He must continue to play for pure fun without being overwhelmed by the many pressures that, inevitably, will come as the son of a phenomenon like his father. But Tiger is very careful about this and is preserving it in the best way."

In the same interview, Rory McIlroy also gave a major update on Tiger Woods’ possible return. The current world No.1 said that the legendary golfer, who is rehabbing from injuries sustained from his 2021 car crash, could make his return to competitive golf by next month.

Interestingly, there are chances that Woods could make his return to the PNC Championship alongside Charlie in December.

Tiger Woods reacts to similarities between him and his son Charlie

Tiger Woods recently reviewed a video comparing him and his son Charlie’s mannerisms. The video, released by the PGA Tour, showcased the uncanny similarities between the father-son duo while on the greens. While Charlie seems to be enjoying walking in his father's footsteps, Tiger said that his son was “his own person.”

Reacting to the video of him and his son, a proud Tiger Woods said:

"I know that's crazy but he's his own person. That's one of the things that we made sure of that Charlie is Charlie… I am proud of whatever direction he chooses. Whether he sticks with the game or not, he goes into something else, so be it. He's his own person."

The video was shot in 2020 when Woods and Charlie teamed up for the PNC championship. While the duo finished seventh, the young golfer showcased some strong potential in his swings. That, mixed with similar mannerisms to his father's, fans could only wonder if Charlie would become the next big thing in golf.

