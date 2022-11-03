Charlie Woods or John Daly II: Who has had the more successful career till now?

John Daly and Tiger Woods have been at the top of their game on the PGA Tour for a long time. The latter has been one of the most watched and most talented golfers since he landed on the scene in 1996, and Daly has remarkably been an active pro golfer since 1987, though he has never had as much success as Woods.

They have something else in common too: they both have young sons that are coming up in the world of golf. Charlie Woods and John Daly II have both put together impressive careers thus far, despite neither one turning a professional yet.

Daly II is 19 years old, so he's further along in the game and in life than his counterpart, who is just 13. Still, the comparison is inevitable, given who each of their parents are.

Which pro golfer's son is better: Tiger Woods or John Daly?

In the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Daly II is ranked the 1476th best golfer. His highest placement on that ranking is 621st. He has three wins on the circuit and 11 top-10 finishes, so he's done well from time to time.

He also teamed up with his father for the 2021 PNC challenge event, where the duo posted an event-record score of 27-under over 36 holes. They actually narrowly topped the Woods duo by a couple of shots.

Charlie is not yet old enough to be on the World Amateur Golf Ranking, so we cannot make a direct comparison. He has been competing in tournaments here and there and usually stuns the audience every time.

He's so young but still wows with every swing. He's making shots at his tender age that many professionals can't make. There's a lack of statistical analysis for the young golfer, but the eye test suggests that he may be better than Daly II.

When will Charlie Woods and John Daly II turn pro?

The age limit for a pro golfer is 18 on the PGA Tour. That was changed in 2001 when Kevin Na and Ty Tryon attempted to turn pro at 17. That means that it's going to be at least five years until Charlie is seen on a PGA Tour course at an official event.

However, Daly II is already 18. He turned 19 in July, so he's well past the age limit. It does take a lot of skill to become a professional, and Daly II probably isn't as confident in his ability to turn pro as other golfers his age might have been.

PNC Championship - Final Round

There's no certainty if he will turn pro at all. Just because he's the son of a famous golfer doesn't mean he wants to be a professional golfer, and it doesn't mean he has the talent for the professional game.

He may turn pro in the future, but it doesn't seem like that decision is on the immediate horizon. Woods will have to wait a while before he can make that decision anyway, so neither are impending professionals at this point.

