Tiger Woods or Tom Brady, who had the more expensive divorce?

Tiger Woods is unfortunately the poster athlete for marital strife. The golfer is infamous for having affairs and ruining his marriage to Elin Nordegren, which ended in 2010. He has not been married since, though he has had a number of high-profile relationships.

Tom Brady and his wife have been married for 13 years, but that is coming to an end soon as Gisele Bundchen and he are going their separate ways. This is going to be one of the most high-profile divorces in recent memory since both of them are incredibly famous in their own right.

Bundchen is a famous supermodel, one of the top in her industry. Brady is perhaps the best American football player of all time. He's at least the most accomplished player with seven Super Bowl rings.

Divorces can be ugly and expensive. Which one of these divorces cost more?

Which divorce cost more: Brady-Bundchen or Woods-Nordegren?

Woods and Nordegren split in 2010 and the divorce was one of the most expensive examples. At the time, Nordegren was awarded somewhere between $100 million and $110 million. She also earned a whopping $20,000 a month in child support.

HSBC Champions - Final Round

The rampant cheating that Woods engaged in cost him a lot. It cost him millions in settlements and it cost him his wife and his reputation.

For Brady and Bundchen, the divorce is yet to be finalized. They've both agreed to it and are going through the process, but nothing is final. As a result, there's no cost for Brady yet.

Early reports suggest that it could cost upwards of $200 million. However, that has not happened yet.

There's also the possibility that Brady will come out fine, since he has a lower net worth than his wife, which was not the case for Woods and Nordegren. Bundchen's net worth is over $400 million and the legendary quarterback's is about $250 million.

What did these athletes say about their divorces?

Tom Brady posted on his Instagram story regarding the divorce:

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way."

He finished by saying:

"We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.”

Woods had a similar sentiment in 2010:

"We are sad that our marriage is over, and we wish each other the very best for the future. While we are no longer married, we are the parents of two wonderful children, and their happiness has been, and will always be, of paramount importance to both of us."

There is currently no timetable for the divorce to be finalized between Brady and Bundchen. These things can take a lot of time. However, since it seems like a more amicable divorce than many are, it might be a much smoother ride.

