“He’s a bully, plain and simple” - Former Golf Analyst opens up about her spat with Brandel Chamblee

Former Golf Channel reporter Lisa Cornwell has opened up about her spat with Brandel Chamblee, shedding light on why the latter is not liked by many.

Cornwell recently released her book "Troublemaker: A Memoir of Sexism, Retaliation, and the Fight They Didn't See Coming". In the book, she dedicated a whole chapter to Brandel Chamblee and spoke about their bad blood.

Cornwell spoke about the shocking encounter when Chamblee tried to get her fired multiple times for apparently no reason.

"When you cross the line you become a chapter in the book possibly," she said. "That's what happens when cross line on several locations one of which was actively trying to get me fired for absolutely no reason.

"He's a bully, plain and simple. I mean those of us who have worked closely with him and dealt with his tirades understand it. I mean I watched it too," added Cornwell.

The 2023 PGA Championship ended with Brooks Koepka winning the Wanamaker trophy. While there was praise for his play all around, Brandel Chamblee, star analyst for Golf Channel, did not particularly like his play.

Chamblee and Brad Faxon had an awkward standoff about whether Koepka should play in the Ryder Cup or not. While most, including Faxon, believed that Koepka has earned his right to play in the Cup, Chamblee thought the exact opposite and he made his thoughts clear rather harshly.

Lisa Cornwell calls out Brandel Chamblee's 'bully mentality'

While Cornwell, like Chamblee is anti-LIV, she believed that Faxon was right in saying that Koepka had earned his spot on the Ryder Cup team. The reasoning that Faxon gave was perfectly valid and indubitable.

"This is not a PGA Tour event in terms of the Ryder Cup. Its a PGA of America event and I certainly think he's earned that spot," Cornwell said. "But it was just the reaction to Brad and then just the whole bully mentality like 'I am right and you are wrong'."

Cornwell said that if she were in that situation the conversation would have gone much differently. While Saxon was cordial, Cornwell said that he should not have been as diplomatic. That is however why Cornwell said she wanted to put out these stories about Chamblee that people did not know about.

"These are some encounters that I faced. This is not just somebody not liking me," she added. "Not everybody is going to like what I do on TV but you still treat people with respect."

Regardless of what Brandel Chamblee thinks, Koepka's performance at the 2023 PGA Championship was phenomenal. The golfer picked up his fifth Major and third PGA Championship at the event.

