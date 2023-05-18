"He's been to Rochester a lot” - Brad Faxon backs Rory McIlroy to impress at the PGA Championship 2023

Brad Faxon has backed Rory McIlroy to end his bad run of form at the PGA Championship 2023. The PGA Tour player said that the Irishman was set to bounce back from his forgettable outing at The Masters. According to Faxon, McIlroy is well-equipped to impress this weekend.

The Champions Tour player lauded McIlroy despite him having a series of bad results. Despite missing the cut at The Players and crashing his bid to complete the career Grand Slam at The Masters, Faxon said that the World No. 3 golfer could finish high up on the PGA Championship field. The golfer-turned-pundit even pointed out that the Irishman have experience playing at Oak Hill as “he’s been to Rochester a lot” with his wife, who is a native.

Speaking ahead of Rory McIlroy’s return to Oak Hill for the PGA Championship 2023, Brad Faxon said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"There are a few things that I think are positives for Rory. He's been to Rochester a lot as his wife Erica's family is from here, so he's been here before and he's played this golf course as it is designed after the restoration.”

Faxon added that McIlroy has been working on his game in build-up to the PGA Championship. He said:

“He (McIlroy) had last week off with his long-time swing coach Michael Bannon, who flew in for practice and has stayed around this week, so he's back working in ways that are familiar to him.”

Brad Faxon on Tiger Woods' call to Rory McIlroy ahead of the PGA Championship

Brad Faxon didn’t forget the call McIlroy received from Tiger Woods. Mentioning the conversation between the two ace golfers, Faxon said that the Irishman ‘got a little tip’ from Tiger. He further encouraged the four-time major winner by stating he could come out on top of the star-studded field this weekend.

He added:

"There was also a surprise phone call from Tiger Woods on Thursday of last week. Tiger said 'hey, let's talk about your swing a little bit', so he got a little tip from Tiger - anyone would take that! Hopefully all that stuff gels.

"I think Rory has got to gear up this week because this is a course you've got to be on it in all facets of your game. Having said, the stronger players are going to have a little bit of an easier time, as not everyone who hits it in the rough is going to be able to muscle it up by the green."

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy himself will be eyeing to bounce back from his poor run of form this weekend. The golfer, who struggled at the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this month, will be eyeing a top-three finish this time around. The fans will also be eager to watch the Irishman take on his rival LIV golfers on the greens.

