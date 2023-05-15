How many LIV Golfers are playing in the 2023 PGA Championship? Exploring the participants and more

The PGA Championship, the second major tournament of the golf year, is scheduled to be played this weekend. LIV Golf members will be allowed to participate just as they were at the Masters as long as they qualify organically. This is true of all four majors at the time.

In fact, 18 members of the rebel tour (about the same that were in the original Masters' field) are among the PGA Championship's field a few days ahead of tee off. They are as follows:

Abraham Ancer

Dean Burmester

Paul Casey

Bryson DeChambeau

Talor Gooch

Dustin Johnson

Martin Kaymer

Sihwan Kim

Brooks Koepka

Anirban Lahiri

Phil Mickelson

Joaquin Niemann

Mito Pereira

Thomas Pieters

Patrick Reed

Cameron Smith

Brendan Steele

Harold Varner III

Through various qualifications, these 18 members have qualified. Phil Mickelson was unhappy with the PGA of America and how it is, in his mind, blackballing certain LIV members.

He has since deleted the tweet and appears to be ready to take part in the field. He came second in a tie with fellow LIV rebel Brooks Koepka at the Masters. Can a LIV player break through and win the PGA Championship?

Sports Illustrated had an exclusive interview in which Phil Mickelson said he certainly believes that he can win another one at least:

"I’m just putting last year out of my mind and disengaging. A lot of stuff happened, and I’m refocused on today and starting the year. I’m in every major for the next three years and I think I have a chance to win one or two more and create these accomplishments that haven’t been done at this stage. I feel like I can duplicate Kiawah."

He nearly proved himself right at the Masters. Can he do it this time around?

How LIV players have qualified for the PGA Championship

Right now, the PGA of America has not banned LIV from its tournament. That may change, but for now, they can qualify. Here's how:

Former PGA Champions

Winners of the last five The U.S. Opens

Winners of the last five The Masters

Winners of the last five The Open Championships

Winners of the last three The Players Championship (the fifth and unofficial major in golf)

Top three ranked on the OWGR International Federation Ranking List (this was added for 2023)

Current Senior PGA Champion

The low 15 scorers and ties from the previous year's PGA Championship

The 20 low scorers in the most recent PGA Professional Championship

The 70 leaders in PGA Championship points list (based on money earned in the calendar year since the last PGA Championship)

Members of the latest USA and Europe Ryder Cup Teams who are also in the OWGR top 100 one week prior to the tournament's beginning

Any tournament winner that is co-sponsored or approved by the PGA Tour since the previous Championship

The PGA can invite whoever they want

The PGA can also invite whoever they please that doesn't meet the qualifications, but it is very unlikely that they would ever invite a rebel from LIV Golf.

