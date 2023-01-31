"I think I have a chance to win one or two more" - LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson believes the days of winning majors are not over for him yet

Phil Mickelson is not golfing on the PGA Tour anymore, but he believes he can still win a major. He hasn't won one since winning the PGA Championship in 2021 and his status on the PGA Tour makes life a little bit difficult.

Despite that, he believes a major victory is on the horizon. He's eligible to play in several over the next couple of seasons and his age doesn't concern him.

Sports Illustrated had an exclusive, where Phil Mickelson said:

"I’m just putting last year out of my mind and disengaging. A lot of stuff happened, and I’m refocused on today and starting the year. I’m in every major for the next three years and I think I have a chance to win one or two more and create these accomplishments that haven’t been done at this stage. I feel like I can duplicate Kiawah."

He added that he's not sure he'll ever golf in a PGA Tour event again, but he's at peace with that:

"If I were never to play another PGA Tour event, I’m totally at peace with it. But I believe by next year I’ll have the opportunity if I want.I don’t know if I’ll have the time. I’m playing 19 events and don’t know how much more. I’d actually rather scale down the number of tournaments, because I’m also in the four majors."

The future may be uncharted territory for Mickelson. However, he believes he has a chance to relive the past and secure another major victory to go with the six he's amassed thus far.

This year's Masters will be one of the next opportunities he will have to secure that victory.

Augusta National decided not to ban LIV members from the tournament in an effort to unite golf.

There's a court case determining the rest of the tournaments and whether or not they can or can't prohibit LIV golfers from participating.

Mickelson, though, is slated to play in a number of majors. Despite being 52 years old, he feels healthy enough to go out and play some of the best golf of his career.

The fields will be stacked, but Mickelson is one of the best golfers of his era. Can he tap into that one more time before he eventually retires?

Why did Phil Mickelson leave the PGA Tour?

There are two main reasons why Phil Mickelson abandoned his original tour. He admitted that he had had longstanding issues with how the PGA Tour was run.

He disagreed with Tour commissioner Jay Monahan on a lot of issues and believes that the players had no power. That's not true in LIV, according to Mickelson.

Phil Mickelson joined LIV Golf

It's also fair to say that it would have been hard for anyone to turn down a $200 million signing bonus like the one Phil Mickelson received. He's in his 50s and past his prime, so winning and earning a lot of money isn't realistic.

As a result, it's tough to fault him for taking a big payday to join a league he feels is better for the game of golf anyway.

