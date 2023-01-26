What did Bones say about Phil Mickelson following their split?

Jim "Bones" Mackay and Phil Mickelson formed a dynamic caddie-golfer duo for many years. However, all was not as it seemed behind the scenes. Following their split, information emerged that Mickelson wasn't treating his caddie well enough.

Bones was reportedly never given a flag from one of the duo's many major victories. Instead, they went to Mickelson's grandfather, who died in 2004. This is a widely held tradition in the game of golf, but it's one that Mickelson ignored.

According to Golf Monthly, Alan Shipnuck wrote in his book:

"Mackay understood and respected that gesture, but 19 more Tour victories would follow, including four majors and he never got to keep a single flag."

According to Shipnuck, a source said it felt like a "big f*** you" to Bones. A source also told the writer that Bones was not happy:

"When Phil wins the Masters, he gets the green jacket, the trophy, the big check, all the glory. He had to take the flags, too?... For Phil not to follow the tradition was hugely disrespectful."

Now that Bones is working with Justin Thomas, he's received flags from their victories. Reportedly, Mickelson later sent the flags to Bones but at that point they were covered in autographs and useless. It was a relatively empty gesture from the golfer.

With a good track record as a caddie for Thomas, and after his illustrious run with Mickelson, it's clear that Bones is one of the best in the business.

Why did Phil Mickelson and Bones split up?

According to Shipnuck, it was Bones that left Phil Mickelson, not the other way around. After 25 years, it was reported that Bones had "a series of simmering grievances, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in overdue back pay."

They split, surprising fans of the game because there seemed to be no issues at the time. In fact, Bones released a statement that said:

"I wish Phil nothing but the best. His game is still at an elite level, and when he wins in the future (definitely the Masters), I will be among the first to congratulate him."

However, it obviously came out later that things were not as pleasant as they might have seemed.

What did Phil Mickelson say about LIV Golf?

Eventually, after splitting with Bones, the legendary golfer joined LIV Golf. The controversial league paid him a stunning sum to join.

Phil Mickelson joined LIV Golf

When he first joined and struggled to acclimate, he said:

“From a player experience it’s a 10. They have done everything imaginable to make the experience for the players and the fans as great as it can be and because of that I can’t wait to play these events.”

Obviously, the golf league and its funding are very controversial. Mickelson looked past that when agreeing to join:

"Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

Mickelson, despite being well past his prime, is arguably the biggest face of LIV Golf.

