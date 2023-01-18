"All downhill from there” – Fans react to vintage video of an amateur Phil Mickelson earning his first win on the PGA Tour

Long before he was the poster child for LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson was a must-see on television. He emerged as one of the most prominent golfers on the PGA Tour for a long time as he has had quite an illustrious career.

The Flushing It Twitter account took fans all the way back to Mickelson's first victory on the PGA Tour. This was 32 years ago and Mickelson was just the seventh amateur (he was in college at the time) to win a PGA Tour event and remains the last one to ever do it.

Flushing It @flushingitgolf 32 years ago, as a 20 year old college junior, Lefty became the 7th amateur to win on the PGA Tour and he’s still the last player to accomplish this feat.



Check out the popped collar swag btw, always the entertainer!



32 years ago, as a 20 year old college junior, Lefty became the 7th amateur to win on the PGA Tour and he’s still the last player to accomplish this feat. Check out the popped collar swag btw, always the entertainer! https://t.co/qPj5M8a8z9

Fans are split on how to feel about this. Many are frustrated with Mickelson's decision to defect to LIV Golf. Others miss the old Lefty, who was a threat to win every time he stepped on the green.

Others remarked on how good Mickelson's swing was even then. He's long been a consistent force on the green and his beautiful swing is a big reason why.

A fan stated that, despite everything that has happened, Mickelson remains one of his favorites in the history of the game.

Another remarked on Mickelson's competitive nature, something that helped him stand apart from other golfers of his era.

Since Mickelson is currently on LIV Golf and appears to have no regrets or plans to return to the PGA Tour, one Twitter user pointed out that this may never happen again.

Mickelson may never play a PGA Tour match again. An amateur may also never win a PGA Tour event again, either.

Wecandobetter @wecandobetter79 @flushingitgolf A shame he ultimately sold his soul to the saudis @flushingitgolf A shame he ultimately sold his soul to the saudis

Bruce Ratcliffe @BruceRatcliffe @flushingitgolf He doesn’t play golf on the PGATOUR. He is no longer a professional golfer, rather, a mere exhibitionist. He has turned his legacy into failure. @flushingitgolf He doesn’t play golf on the PGATOUR. He is no longer a professional golfer, rather, a mere exhibitionist. He has turned his legacy into failure.

Mickelson is clearly a very controversial figure. His decision to join LIV Golf has arguably been a catalyst for the league's success thus far. He's been a fiery advocate for them, too, so without him, there may not be a league.

That hasn't sat right with many avid PGA Tour fans. The divide exists thanks to LIV Golf's existence, whether that's the fault of the Tour or not, and Phil Mickelson has played a key role in that.

Why did Phil Mickelson leave the PGA Tour?

Phil Mickelson spent three decades on the PGA Tour. The biggest reason he left the tour in the first place were the differences he had with how the league operated. Here is what the 52-year-old stated:

"I do believe that things are working themselves out the way they should. And I’m very happy the top players are having a voice and being valued for really what they bring to the table and how they drive the game of golf. I would have loved to done things differently, but I’m very happy with the way things are coming about on both sides.’’

Phil Mickelson joined LIV Golf

He believes LIV Golf does a better job of listening to players and giving them what they want. It doesn't hurt that he signed a massive signing bonus when joining, either.

