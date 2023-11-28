“He is an unpleasant guy, full of s**t”: Fans react to Alan Shipnuck ‘exposing’ Phil Mickelson in his recent social media post 

Alan Shipnuck is not backing off from his attacks on Phil Mickelson. Recently, he took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to claim that the golfer had asked him if he could share information about what goes on behind the scenes between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

In the recent X post by Shipnuck, fans jumped into the comment section to react to the 50-year-old making comments about the golfer. One of the fans opined that he was glad that Mickelson parted ways with the PGA Tour. He wrote,

"I'm glad@PhilMickelson left from the PGA Tour. He is an unpleasant guy, full of s**t and guys like him are not good for the game. Perfect fit next to @PReedGolf and so on."

Another fan said that he became a bigger fan of Phil Mickelson after he read the book by Shipnuck. He wrote,

"I became a bigger fan of Phil’s after reading the book. It was an intoxicating expose far removed from the plethora of humdrum cookie-cutter sports tomes out there…"

Another fan said that whatever claims Alan Shipnuck made on Phil Mickelson does not mean that they were true.

More fans commented on Shipnuck's X post. Here are some top comments from fans:

What did Alan Shipnuck write on Phil Mickelson in his recent social media post?

In his recent X post, Alan Shipnuck made shocking claims about Phil Mickelson. He said that when he spoke to the golfer, the latter made some odd comments about Saudi Arabian investors.

Shipnuck wrote that when he was working on Mickelson's biography "Phil", he had a call with the golfer, during which Mickelson asked why he would join the breakaway LIV Golf League whose investors come from a place that has a "terrible record on human rights".

"During that call Phil famously said, "They're scary motherf**kers to get involved with. We know they killed [Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it?""

Alan Shipnuck said that during their call, Phil Mickelson mentioned a "specific gay person" with whom the golfer was very close. The 50-year-old author mentioned that he even sent a "fact-checking email" to Phil Mickelson about reconsidering his comments on the person's "sexuality" who was mentioned on their call.

"During that riff he cited a specific gay person he is close with to help make his point. It didn’t feel right in the moment but he just kept talking and I let it go. I subsequently sent Phil a fact-checking email about the most sensitive material in the book (screenshots below). I wanted to give Phil a chance to reconsider his comment about this person’s sexuality."

The American author also attached the screenshot of the "fact-checking email" in his X post. He concluded that Phil Mickelson could say anything he wanted but that would not make it true.