How big is LIV Golf Adelaide’s Watering Hole at No.12? All you need to know

The month of April for LIV Golf began with a very successful event at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami. However, now that the Saudi-based tour has put Miami behind, it's time to focus on the upcoming tournament set to take place at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia.

While there are several exciting players set to compete, one of the key attractions of LIV Golf Adelaide is the Watering Hole at No. 12. At 165 yards, the Watering Hole is the second shortest hole on this course, but was in the top five most difficult holes to play last season.

Apart from this, what makes the Watering Hole big is the entertainment aspect attached to it. Known as the 'party hole,' the Watering Hole has a DJ, and every player gets to have a walkout song as they step on the course to take a shot. This makes the entire experience very interesting.

From a fan perspective, the Watering Hole can host 5000 fans around it, which generates quite the atmosphere. Also, the fact that all four hospitality venues overlook this hole makes it very exciting. Last year, LIV Golf witnessed its very first hole-in-one here. It will be interesting to see if the same is repeated.

Jinichiro Kozuma takes lead in Liv Golf Adelaide

With LIV Golf returning to Adelaide, fans were pumped to see some great golf being played, and on Day 1 of the competition, that's exactly what they got. After some talented players put in quite the performance, it was Jinichiro Kozuma who was leading the individual board.

With a score of 9-under 63, Kozuma has a one-stroke lead over Carlos Ortiz and Danny Lee. To achieve first place, Kozuma scored a hattrick of birdies in the first three holes. His overall performance received great applause from the fans who watched him play live.

After such a terrific performance, Kozuma detailed what went right for him. In an interaction later, the Japanese golfer said that he thought his putting was very good. Kozuma said that he did deal with his share of problems in the game, but his putting helped him manage everything.

He said:

“Today my putting was really good, it was really hot. I had some troubles here and there, but my putting was there to help me get through pars.”

While Jinichiro Kozuma leads the individual leaderboard, Torque GC leads the team leaderboard with one stroke. On April 27th, it will be interesting to see the changes that occur in the leaderboard.