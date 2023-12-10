Who is Jinichiro Kozuma? Exploring all about the Japanese golfer

Jinichiro Kozuma has just made his way into the 2024 LIV Golf season by finishing on the podium at the LIV Golf Promotional event. It was a big victory for Kozuma, who primarily plays on the Japan Tour. He turned pro in 2012 and since then has played on the Japan Tour, the Asian Tour and now the LIV Golf series.

According to the Japan Golf Tour Organization, Kuzoma picked up a golf club for the first time at the age of 2 under the guidance of his father. Both Jinichiro and his sister Kotono practiced together, and both of them currently play as pro golfers as well.

Kuzoma, alongside Hideki Matsuyama, were selected to be a part of the World Amateur team Championship. In November 2012, during his third year of college, he decided to turn pro. He joined the Japanese Challenge Tour and took his first ever victory at the 2016 Elite Grips Challenge.

Kuzoma started playing on the Japan Tour soon after and took his second victory at the 2020 Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters. His third victory came at the 2022 Token Homemate Cup.

Now, with a joint second place finish at the 2023 promotional event, Kozuma has secured his place in the lucrative LIV Golf series for the 2024 season.

Jinichiro Kozuma secures LIV Golf spot after thrilling playoff in promotional event

Jinichiro Kozuma, Kalle Samooja and Kieran Vincent have secured their place in the 2024 LIV Golf roster. Finnish Kalle Samooja finished in first place ahead of the entire field.

Kozuma, Vincent and Laurie Canter, on the other hand, had a thrilling end to their weekend. All three golfers were tied for second and entered into a sudden death playoff for the remaining two spots.

Canter was looking clear to bag one of the remaining two spots up for grabs. However, his three-putt on the 18th hole meant that he lost his chance against Vincent and Kozuma.

Kozuma eventually finished third, taking home a prize of approximately $125,000. This win comes as a big break for Kozuma, who will be playing full time for the LIV series from next year.