Finnish golfer Kalle Samooja wins 2023 LIV Golf promotions event

The 2023 LIV Golf promotions have officially brought an end to the 2023 LIV Golf season, and Kalle Samooja took the last victory of the year. With the promotions event offering three places on the LIV Golf Series for next year, the competition went right down to the wire.

Ultimately, it was Kalle Samooja, Kieran Vincent and Jinichiro Kozuma who grabbed the top spots and a chance to play in the breakaway league. Samooja made a critical birdie on the 17th hole, which allowed him to finish 8 under and avoid a playoff.

Right after the round, the emotional Finnish golfer said according to Golf Monthly:

“I can’t wait to get home – wife and three boys waiting at home. I’m very proud. It’s a big step forward in my career.”

Kalle Samooja turned pro in 2010 and has played on the Finnish Tour, The Challenge Tour and the European Tour. He also recorded a win at the 2022 Porsche European Open.

Laurie Canter narrowly misses out on LIV Golf spot as emotional Kalle Samooja lifts trophy

The day ended in heartbreak for Laurie Canter, who currently plays on the European and Asian Tours. Kieran Vincent, Laurie Canter and Jinichiro Kozuma were all tied at second place and entered into an intense playoff for the remaining two spots.

Canter was looking strong to get one of the three spots up for grabs. Unfortunately, his three-putt at the 18th hole meant that he could no longer return to the LIV Series, in which he has previously played. Kozuma picked up third place after Canter's miss.

After realising that he had secured his spot for next year, Vincent's happiness was evident. In a post-round interview, he said:

“Words can’t put it together. It’s going to be awesome.”

The prize purse for the LIV Golf promotional event is $1.5 million, out of which Kalle Samooja will take home $200,000. Laurie Canter, Jaco Ahlers, Zach Bauchou, Poom Saksansin, Kevin Chappell, Martin Trainer and Suradit Yongcharoenchai, who finished from 4th place to 10th place respectively, will receive an exemption to play on the LIV International series.