How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in Round 1 of The Open Championship 2025?

Before every Major championship, Bryson DeChambeau is always dubbed a favorite to win. However, in 2025, DeChambeau has not been able to win a single Major until now. Yesterday, the popular American golfer teed off at Royal Portrush in hopes of winning the last Major of the year - The Open.

However, based on his performance in Round 1, it does not seem like DeChambeau is on course to win this year's Open Championship. After Round 1, the LIV Golfer finds himself in T144 on the leaderboard with a score of 7-over par. This has been one of his worst starts to a Major championship in 2025.

The highlight of Bryson DeChambeau's Round 1 was the fact that he wasn't able to score a single birdie. When it came to the front nine, DeChambeau scored a double bogey and a bogey. The double bogey came on the par-4 hole 4, whereas the bogey came on the par-4 hole 9.

When it came to the back nine, DeChambeau scored yet another double bogey, followed by two bogeys. The double bogey on the back nine was scored on the par-3 hole 13, and the two bogeys came on the par-4 hole 17 and par-4 hole 18, respectively.

What time will Bryson DeChambeau tee off in Round 2 of The Open?

In Round 2 of The Open Championship 2025, Bryson DeChambeau will tee off at 04:47 AM EST. The 31-year-old LIV Golfer will be paired with Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre. Here is a detailed look at the pairings and tee off times for Round 2 at The Open (all times EST):

01:35 am: Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman

Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman 01:46 am: Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a)

Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a) 01:57 am: Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown

Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown 02:08 am: Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a)

Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a) 02:19 am: Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia

Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia 02:30 am: Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace

Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace 02:41 am: Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino

Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino 02:52 am: Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a)

Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a) 03:03 am: Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry

Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry 03:14 am: Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo

Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo 03:25 am: Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger

Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger 03:36 am: Rasmus Højgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque

Rasmus Højgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque 03:47 am: Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall

Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall 04:03 am: Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner

Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner 04:14 am: J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz

J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz 04:25 am: Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquín Niemann

Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquín Niemann 04:36 am: Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee

Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee 04:47 am: Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose 04:58 am: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland

Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland 05:09 am: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood 05:20 am: Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau

Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau 05:31 am: Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim

Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim 05:42 am: Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a)

Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a) 05:53 am: Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a)

Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a) 06:04 am: Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes

Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes 06:15 am: Young-han Song, George Bloor, OJ Farrell

Young-han Song, George Bloor, OJ Farrell 06:26 am: Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Højgaard, Tom McKibbin

Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Højgaard, Tom McKibbin 06:47 am: Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi

Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi 06:58 am: Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a)

Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a) 06:09 am: Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen

Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen 07:20 am: Phil Mickelson, Daniel van Tonder, Ryan Peake

Phil Mickelson, Daniel van Tonder, Ryan Peake 07:31 am: Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard

Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard 07:42 am: Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson

Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson 07:53 am: Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert

Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert 08:04 am: Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu

Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu 08:15 am: Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood

Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood 08:26 am: Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes

Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes 08:37 am: Thorbjørn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a)

Thorbjørn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a) 08:48 am: Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg

Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg 09:04 am: Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier

Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier 09:15 am: Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a)

Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a) 09:26 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick

Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick 09:37 am: Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia

Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia 09:48 am: Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka

Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka 09:59 am: Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm

Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm 10:10 am: Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler 10:21 am: Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge

Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge 10:32 am: Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed

Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed 10:43 am: Matthias Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a)

Matthias Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a) 10:54 am: Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen

Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen 11:05 am: Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg

Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg 11:16 am: Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng

