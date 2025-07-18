How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in Round 1 of The Open Championship 2025?

Before every Major championship, Bryson DeChambeau is always dubbed a favorite to win. However, in 2025, DeChambeau has not been able to win a single Major until now. Yesterday, the popular American golfer teed off at Royal Portrush in hopes of winning the last Major of the year - The Open.
However, based on his performance in Round 1, it does not seem like DeChambeau is on course to win this year's Open Championship. After Round 1, the LIV Golfer finds himself in T144 on the leaderboard with a score of 7-over par. This has been one of his worst starts to a Major championship in 2025.
The highlight of Bryson DeChambeau's Round 1 was the fact that he wasn't able to score a single birdie. When it came to the front nine, DeChambeau scored a double bogey and a bogey. The double bogey came on the par-4 hole 4, whereas the bogey came on the par-4 hole 9.
When it came to the back nine, DeChambeau scored yet another double bogey, followed by two bogeys. The double bogey on the back nine was scored on the par-3 hole 13, and the two bogeys came on the par-4 hole 17 and par-4 hole 18, respectively.
What time will Bryson DeChambeau tee off in Round 2 of The Open?
In Round 2 of The Open Championship 2025, Bryson DeChambeau will tee off at 04:47 AM EST. The 31-year-old LIV Golfer will be paired with Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre. Here is a detailed look at the pairings and tee off times for Round 2 at The Open (all times EST):
- 01:35 am: Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman
- 01:46 am: Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a)
- 01:57 am: Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown
- 02:08 am: Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a)
- 02:19 am: Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia
- 02:30 am: Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace
- 02:41 am: Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino
- 02:52 am: Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a)
- 03:03 am: Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry
- 03:14 am: Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo
- 03:25 am: Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger
- 03:36 am: Rasmus Højgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque
- 03:47 am: Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall
- 04:03 am: Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner
- 04:14 am: J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz
- 04:25 am: Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquín Niemann
- 04:36 am: Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee
- 04:47 am: Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose
- 04:58 am: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland
- 05:09 am: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
- 05:20 am: Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau
- 05:31 am: Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim
- 05:42 am: Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a)
- 05:53 am: Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a)
- 06:04 am: Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes
- 06:15 am: Young-han Song, George Bloor, OJ Farrell
- 06:26 am: Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Højgaard, Tom McKibbin
- 06:47 am: Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi
- 06:58 am: Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a)
- 06:09 am: Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 07:20 am: Phil Mickelson, Daniel van Tonder, Ryan Peake
- 07:31 am: Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard
- 07:42 am: Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson
- 07:53 am: Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert
- 08:04 am: Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu
- 08:15 am: Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood
- 08:26 am: Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes
- 08:37 am: Thorbjørn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a)
- 08:48 am: Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg
- 09:04 am: Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier
- 09:15 am: Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a)
- 09:26 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 09:37 am: Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia
- 09:48 am: Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka
- 09:59 am: Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm
- 10:10 am: Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
- 10:21 am: Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge
- 10:32 am: Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed
- 10:43 am: Matthias Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a)
- 10:54 am: Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen
- 11:05 am: Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg
- 11:16 am: Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng