2025 Open Championship R2 Weather Forecast: Will there be rain at Royal Portrush?

The second round of the 2025 Open Championship is expected to unfold under overcast and damp conditions at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. According to AccuWeather, players and spectators should prepare for occasional showers throughout the day at the Open Championship, with high humidity levels and limited sunshine.

Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 2 of the 2025 Open Championship:

Morning at the Open Championship

Temperature: 19°C

Conditions: Cloudy with a brief shower or two

Wind: S at 15 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 26 km/h

Humidity: 87%

Dew Point: 15°C

Probability of Precipitation: 60%

Precipitation: 2.3 mm

Rain: 2.3 mm

Cloud Cover: 96%

Visibility: 9 km

Afternoon at the Open Championship

Temperature: 18°C

Conditions: Cloudy with a brief shower or two

Wind: SSW at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 22 km/h

Humidity: 91%

Dew Point: 16°C

Probability of Precipitation: 57%

Precipitation: 2.0 mm

Rain: 2.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 80%

Visibility: 9 km

Evening at the Open Championship

Temperature: 14°C

Conditions: Cloudy with a shower

Wind: NNE at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 17 km/h

Humidity: 94%

Dew Point: 14°C

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 0.6 mm

Rain: 0.6 mm

Cloud Cover: 97%

Visibility: 9 km

The Open Championship R2 tee timings

All times Eastern; (a) amateur

1:35 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman

1:46 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a)

1:57 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown

2:08 a.m. — Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a)

2:19 a.m. — Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia

2:30 a.m. — Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavin, Matt Wallace

2:41 a.m. — Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino

2:52 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a)

3:03 a.m. — Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry

3:14 a.m. — Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo

3:25 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger

3:36 a.m. — Rasmus Hojgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque

3:47 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall

4:03 a.m. — Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner

4:14 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz

4:25 a.m. — Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquin Niemann

4:36 a.m. — Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee

4:47 a.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

4:58 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland

5:09 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

5:20 a.m. — Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau

5:31 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim

5:42 a.m. — Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a)

5:53 a.m. — Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a)

6:04 a.m. — Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes

6:15 a.m. — Younghan Song, George Bloor, OJ Farrell

6:26 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin

6:47 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi

6:58 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a)

7:09 a.m. — Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen

7:20 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Daniel van Tonder, Ryan Peake

7:31 a.m. — Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard

7:42 a.m. — Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson

7:53 a.m. — Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert

8:04 a.m. — Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu

8:15 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood

8:26 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes

8:37 a.m. — Thorbjorn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a)

8:48 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg

9:04 a.m. — Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier

9:15 a.m. — Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a)

9:26 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:37 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia

9:48 a.m. — Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka

9:59 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm

10:10 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa

10:21 a.m. — Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge

10:32 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed

10:43 a.m. — Matt Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a)

10:54 a.m. — Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen

11:05 a.m. — Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg

11:16 a.m. — Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng

