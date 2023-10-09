“How cool is that for a memory?”: Golf fans react as kid shoots an ace in front of Tiger Woods 

Tiger Woods is hosting the TGR Jr. Invitational at Pebble Beach's The Hay. In the tournament, an 11-year-old boy named Holden Bautista shot a sensational ace and was congratulated by the legend himself.

An X (formerly Twitter) handle called Fore Play shared a video in which Bautista was seen shooting an ace at Woods' designed course. Fans reacted to the video in the most wholesome manner. One of them wrote:

"How cool is that for a memory?"

There was another fan who said that the kid would never forget the moment in his life.

Another fan calls it the best day of an 11-year-old's life.

Below are the top comments from the fans on X (formerly Twitter):

Tiger Woods was spotted playing alongside Max Homa at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club. As per reports, he was in town for the TW Invitational, a TGR Live event.

The 15-time major champion is being spotted at the golf courses in California after a six-month hiatus from the game. He withdrew from the Masters Tournament 2023 after struggling with a prolonged ankle injury. Later on, he underwent a subtalar fusion procedure and was advised to get some rest.

It is predicted by Todd Lewis, a golf reporter and anchor, that Woods might be back to competitive golf by December. He predicted that the legendary golfer could be seen playing at the Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas.

When Tiger Woods was stunned by another 11-year-old boy in 2016

The 15-time major champion was at the Playgrounds at Bluejack National in Montgomery, Texas, in 2016. In his own designed course, an 11-year-old boy named Taylor Crozier shot a stunning 81-yard hole in one.

Tiger Woods himself shared a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"First hole at The Playgrounds @BluejackNationand this happened"

Davis Love III wants Tiger Woods to captain the United States team at the 2025 Ryder Cup in Bethpage

Recently, the two-time Ryder Cup captain was at the PGA Tour Champions event, Constellation Furyk and Friends. While speaking at a pre-tournament conference, Davis recalled an incident with Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

Davis Love III, as quoted by Golf Digest, shared that both golfers came to him and asked how he managed to handle the pressure of being the captain. Later on, he shared that, hopefully, they could talk to Woods about a potential Ryder Cup captaincy.

"I hate to put pressure on him [Woods], but it's kind of his call. Obviously, with some guys out, he's the next logical choice," Davis said.

It is noteworthy that Tiger Woods captained the winning United States side in the 2019 Presidents Cup. Henceforth, it would not come as a surprise if he were to be handed over the role at the 2025 Ryder Cup in Bethpage.