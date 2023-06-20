How to get 2023 Travelers Championship tickets? Price and availability explored

The 2023 Travelers Championship will commence on June 22, at the TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, United States. 156 golfers will take the field for the prize pool of $20 million, with the winner taking home a whopping paycheck of $3.6 million.

Fans are eagerly searching for ways to buy tickets for the event. All they need to do is visit the official Travelers Championships website, and click on the 'Tickets' section in the right top corner.

They will be redirected to the Ticketmaster website. A number of tickets are available for the upcoming PGA Tour event. Wednesday's ground access tickets costs as low as $72, whereas the prize for Round 1, Thursday, costs $87. The ticket price ranges from $72 to over $420, as per the cuisine chosen.

The tickets can either be booked from ticketmaster's websites or their mobile app. Once a ticket is bought, it can not be refunded, but it can be transferred.

Children above the age of three must have a particular ticket for entering the hospitality venue.

Unknown Facts and Records about the championship

The tournament was first organized in 1952 and was known as Insurance City Open. In 1967, it was renamed to be called Greater Hartford Open until 2003. In 2007, the Travelers Companies took over as sponsors, and the tournament was renamed the Travelers Championship.

The first three decades since the inception of the tournament, it was hosted at the Wethersfield Country Club. However, in 1984, when the PGA Tour shifted the tournament to a new TPC of Connecticut after redesigning the Edgewood Country Club.

Here are some facts about the Travelers Championship:

Ted Kroll is the inaugural winner of the tournament when it was called the Insurance City Open in 1952.

Billy Casper won the tournament for the most number of times. he won the tournament four times: 1963, 1965, 1968, 1973.

Bubba Watson won the tournament three times after it was renamed as the Travelers Championship: 2010, 2015, 2018.

Phil Mickelson is the only golfer to defend the tournament title. He won the tournament in 2001 and defended the title in 2002.

Peter Jacobsen holds a strange record of winning the tournament twice with a difference of 19 years in both victories. He first won in 1984 and then won it again in 2003.

In 2003, Suzy Whaley became the first woman ever in the last 58 years to play in a PGA Tour tournament.

Past 10 winners of the Travelers Championship:

2022: Xander Schauffele

2021: Harris English

2020: Dustin Johnson

2019: Chez Reavie

2018: Bubba Watson

2017: Jordan Spieth

2016: Russell Knox

2015: Bubba Watson

2014: Kevin Streelman

2013: Ken Duke

How to watch the 2023 Travelers Championship?

The 2023 Travelers Championship television broadcasting rights are shared between the Golf Channel and CBS. Here are the entire TV telecast schedule (all timings in ET):

Thursday, June 22

3:00 pm to 6:00 pm - Golf Channel

Friday, June 23:

3:00 pm to 6:00 pm - Golf Channel

Saturday, June 24

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm - Golf Channel

3:00 pm to 6:00 pm - CBS

Sunday, June 25

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm - Golf Channel

3:00 pm to 6:00 pm - CBS

Fans can also digitally stream the tournament on the Peacock TV app.

Poll : 0 votes